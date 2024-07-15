The Jetty’s Episode One Twist Explained: What the Amy Photo Means

Warning: spoilers for The Jetty episode one.

In the final scene of The Jetty episode one, DC Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) looks through her dead husband’s possessions. The first anniversary of Mack’s death from testicular cancer is approaching, and Ember has decided it’s time to move forward. She’s joined by their 15-year-old daughter Hannah (Ruby Stokes), who flicks through old photographs and greetings cards.

Inside the pages of a book, Hannah finds a picture of her father from before she was born. “Oh my god, dad looks so young!” she says, before asking “Who’s that girl in the photo?”. Ember’s reaction is one of stunned disbelief. “That’s Amy Knightley,” she tells Hannah, “the girl who went missing.”

Viewers will recognise the girl in the photo as the nameless schoolgirl character they’ve watched all episode, in the assumption that her story’s timeline was taking place in the present and running simultaneously with adult-Ember’s. Not so. In a twist, every scene of the 15-year-old schoolgirl character played by Bo Bragason is actually set in 2007, not 2024.