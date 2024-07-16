The Jetty Ending Explained: What Happened on the Night Amy Disappeared

Who Killed Amy Knightly?

The cop investigating a murder turning out to be the very killer that they’re hunting is a lurid twist more fitting of pulp crime fiction than The Jetty’s realistic setting. Nonetheless, that’s what happened here. Amy Knightly died after hitting her head on a rock when she fell down a roadside embankment, having been hit by a car. Driving that car, illegally and high on drugs, was 17-year-old Ember Manning.

Amy died on the night of Ember’s 17th birthday. Mack had lied to Ember that he couldn’t come to her birthday at the local pub because he had a factory shift, but really he was breaking up with Amy at the boathouse. They fought, as witnessed by Mack’s half-brother Joe, who took Mack’s car and left them there. Mack messaged Arj and Ember to come and pick him up, and – high on Rohypnol – they went to get him. Ember was behind the wheel, despite not having a driving licence, and she accidentally knocked over Amy, who’d been walking on the side of the road. Mack told Ember that she’d only hit a log and to keep driving. Later, to protect Ember, Mack convinced Arj that he had been the one driving, and the pair of them retrieved Amy’s body and buried it under the boathouse basement.

Who Killed Podcaster Riz?

That was David “Arj” Argent, played by Matthew McNulty. Because the boathouse had been sold to a new owner and was being renovated, Arj feared the discovery of Amy’s body, which he and Mack had buried in the basement 17 years ago. To cover their tracks, Arj dug up Amy’s remains and set fire to the boathouse, but he accidentally left a piece of Amy’s skeleton behind.

The private investigator that podcaster Riz had hired to get information on Amy’s disappearance discovered the bone fragment and photographed it, before DC Manning confiscated his bag of evidence. Arj knew that Riz had the photograph and so he stole her laptop to delete it. Riz tracked her laptop to the boathouse (the sound Ember heard on Riz’s audio recording of her murder was the rotating radar antenna on a nearby boat, which is how she realised that Arj had killed Riz), and Arj strangled her to death and threw her body in the lake.

Why Did Ember Lie to the Police?

Because, as adult Caitlin (now academic Kit Owens) told her, there’s a difference between truth and justice. The truth of Amy’s death was that teenage Ember was responsible for knocking her off the road, but would Ember confessing to that and losing her daughter and job, represent justice? No, she decided.

Arj had spent the last 17 years believing himself to have been Amy’s killer and not come forward to give her parents closure on her disappearance. When Ember discovered that she was the one driving that night, she immediately resolved to own up and told Arj that they needed to hand themselves in. Arj, however, wanted to be with Ember and for them to continue to cover up their role in Amy’s death. When Ember refused him and insisted that they tell the truth, he strangled her into unconsciousness, poured petrol on the jetty and attempted to burn them both to death. It was only Ember waking up and jumping into the water that saved her life.