HBO and Max New Releases: October 2024

Whether you’re looking for the perfect watch for spooky season or something a little less gruesome, there are quite a few notable movies and TV shows joining Max’s library this October.

As far as original content goes, Salem’s Lot (2024) and Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! join the streamer on Oct. 3 kicking this spooky season off with an updated version of a Stephen King classic and the Mindy Kaling-led Velma series’ first holiday special. The third and final season of the HBO original dramedy Somebody Somewhere premieres on the cable channel and Max on Oct. 27.

If you’re looking to kick Halloween off with a Freddy Krueger marathon, the first five A Nightmare on Elm Street movies hit the library on Oct. 1, as does Freddy vs. Jason. Other horror movies like Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, Poltergeist, It (2017) and It: Chapter Two are also joining the Max library this month.

More recent horror hits MaXXXine (Oct. 18) and Trap (Oct. 25) can be found on the streamer later this month if you’ve been dying to catch up on the latest.