The Flash: Who is the New Character Wearing Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost’s Face?

Of course, this is also The Flash, a superhero series in which a not insignificant portion of its main cast has died, found themselves trapped in an alternate dimension, discovered an evil doppelganger from another Earth, or gotten accidentally erased from existence, so you’d be forgiven for not immediately believing that Caitlin’s truly gone. But, according to the woman that plays her, it’s true. At least for the foreseeable future.

‘Everybody keeps saying that to me!,” Panabaker laughs when asked about whether anyone truly stays dead forever on The Flash. “Look, I think that is the beauty of these Arrowverse characters and of these series is I don’t know that anyone’s ever truly gone. But, I mean—-Caitlin’s dead.”

Instead, another being is now wearing Caitlin’s face, a woman who has decided to call herself Khione. And, according to Panabaker, Wallace has been planning her arrival on The Flash canvas for some time.

“I am really grateful that Eric was the one directing this episode because the idea of Khione — it was his idea to create this character and he had actually planted the seed for the character some seasons ago,” she says. “It’s the moment where all the characters are going through Thomas Snow’s office, and the character, or at least the idea, of Khione is brought up. So it’s something that had been in Eric’s mind for a long time. And he planted that seed years ago. So I was glad that [Eric] was the one directed [this episode], because he could offer a little more insight than what was necessarily on the page.”

For those that don’t remember, the first The Flash reference to Khione appeared in season 5 episode “All Doll’d Up,” in which Team Flash discovers Thomas Snow’s drawing of a mysterious woman, whom Sherloque Wells identifies as Khione, the Greek goddess of ice and snow. And while “Hear No Evil” doesn’t offer any direct hints that this new character calling herself Khione is also somehow secretly a mythological being, it seems safe to assume that there’s more to her character than initially meets the eye.

“I mean, I don’t think you’re gonna be disappointed how about I tell you that?” Panabaker laughs when asked if she’s going to be playing a goddess in season 9. “This season—it was really exciting to create this new character, but also [to do it] knowing that this was kind of a sped-up version of her story. We’re used to having 20, 22, 23 episodes a season, but we only had 13 episodes to wrap up the entire series. We’re going to get to learn a little bit more about Khione, we’re gonna get to see her learn more about people too because I think that’s something that’s different about her. She doesn’t really know how to have relationships with people and she’s still discovering who she can trust and you know, how to trust herself and, all while discovering who she is.”