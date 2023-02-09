The Flash Season 9 Episode 1: Barry, Iris, the Time Loop, and More!

“Wednesday Ever After” is a classic time loop tale, which sees Barry and Iris reliving the same day over and over again as they try to sort out how much of their future they should trust to the events they already know are going to happen to them. Barry’s even put together a sort of binder about it, a road map to the safe and happy life the pair have been promised one day. But Iris resents the implication that her choices are somehow not her own to make.

“Time loop storylines are a classic trope of fantasy and sci-fi storytelling,” Wallace says. “And when I thought about what needed to happen in the season premiere—this is the season of Barry and Iris being together. So I wanted a story in which they were literally together in almost every scene. The time loop trope became the perfect answer to that.”

Wallace calls the repeated scenes of Barry and Iris waking up together to start the day over again “hysterical” but points out that the repetition also allowed the episode to delve into weightier emotional topics.

“Free will, knowing your own future, determinism, those are all themes we got to explore,” he says. “It became a great way to have the rom-com humor vibe mixed with the more intense emotional things that we’re known for, especially the past few seasons on the show, and to wrap it all up in a really fun package and turn a very familiar trope on its head.”

Fans will likely be delighted by the increased focus on the West-Allen relationship to kick off season 9, particularly after several seasons in which The Flash’s marquee couple have been kept apart by a variety of forces (and Forces) beyond their control.

“We’re calling this the season of Barry and Iris,” Wallace says. “What does that mean? It means going on those babymoon adventures, some of which we’ll see on camera—for example, there’s a really funny one at the top of episode three. That’s one of my favorites. It’s so silly and wonderful. And there are others that we’ll see off-camera that they’ll refer to. But this is a season-long adventure that they’re going to go on. They might even go dancing at some point early in the season together. They should have some fun.”