Inside the Shocking The Flash Season 9 Premiere Ending

Caitlin, Frost, or Someone Else?

Of course, The Flash’s final season still has a lot of questions to answer that have nothing to do with how Barry will defeat the Big Bads of its final two “graphic novels” (Wallace’s preferred term for the format in which he likes to divide a season). And the biggest one is probably what happened to Caitlin Snow. But while the season 9 premiere shows us the person who ultimately exited the device Caitlin built to try and resurrect or at least replicate her dead sister, it doesn’t appear to be anyone we’ve seen before.

“As Danielle’s character says at the end of the premiere—and she’s telling the truth—’I am not Caitlin. I am not Frost. I am someone new,” Wallace says.

Although this mysterious being’s hair—which is now Caitlin’s normal brown streaked with bright blue—appears to visually hint that this is some sort of merging of Frost and Caitlin’s consciousnesses, Wallace vehemently denies that possibility. (“Nope. Not at all!” he says when asked directly.) But it appears that at least some answers about this persona will arrive sooner rather than later.

“Next week’s episode is all about who is Danielle Panabaker playing for the rest of this season,” Wallace says. “And we don’t mess around. It’s the opening scene of the second episode. You’ll learn her name. You’ll learn a little bit about how she came to be. It’s her origin episode. But remember—it’s the beginning of this new character’s journey. And she’s going to be a hero in her own right that plays a hugely, incredibly integral role in the series finale. But the real question that hangs over the character’s next few appearances is why now? Why now? And in the middle of Season 9, you’re going to get the ‘Why now.’ And when the audience realizes the answer, it is mind-blowing.”

And although this new unidentified being now marks at least the third persona that has inhabited Caitlin’s body over the past few seasons, Wallace insists that the original character will get her due before the series concludes.

“Yes, you will get an ending to the Caitlin storyline through this new character. Unequivocally yes,” he says. “It just might not be the way you think it will happen, and you might not see it coming in the way that it’s going to happen, because it’s going to take all season. It will not culminate until we finally confront our final Big Bad of the season.”