The Family Guy Jokes We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads

Peter’s brief and satisfied “good” has echoed around my head for eternity. – Alec Bojalad

“It insists upon itself.”

OK, I couldn’t settle for just one on this list. For my money (and probably many other people’s money), this Godfather gag is the best joke Family Guy has ever pulled off. It combines everything the show does at its best: pop culture references, irreverence, and presenting an argument among family so authentic you swear you’ve had it with yours before.

The joke occurs in the season 4 episode “The Griffin Family History” in which the Griffins find themselves in a locked room quickly filling with water. Since death is imminent, Peter feels as though he must come clean about something. He did not care for The Godfather. For the next minute, Lois, Brian, and Chris (Meg is absent obviously) abandon their fear of death to viciously argue with Peter. Even those who love Francis Ford Coppola’s classic will have to admit that Peter has a point: it does insist upon itself. – AB

“How you comin’ on that novel you’re workin’ on?”

If not you, then somebody you know is writing a novel. And chances are, it’s one of those invisible novels that chiefly exists as a way to explain why the hallway still hasn’t been painted, and why they were too busy to do the charity Three Peaks Challenge with Phil and Nick from work last August. And this August. And next August.

Embarrassingly few of the people currently ‘writing novels’ are actually doing anything of the sort – a fact that this perfect Family Guy scene nails. Brian’s been cast on a reality TV show and is looking forward to taking some time out to relax. Stewie points out that Brian’s life isn’t exactly chocka with stress and responsibility, and checks in about the status of his novel. (“Got a compelling protagonist, there, hm? Little story brewing there?”) The second anybody mentions they’re working on a novel, it’s impossible to stop Stewie’s tone of voice and sentence inflection (“Talkin’ about that three years ago, yuh. Been working on that the whole time?”) from entering my brain. Maybe just tell me about it when it’s published.

See also: The downbeat resignation of Stephen King’s agent asking “When can I have it?” after King pitches his new lamp monster book idea. Applicable far beyond the work of Stephen King, and similarly unforgettable. – Louisa Mellor