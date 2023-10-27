Every South Park Special Ranked

After 26 years, 26 seasons, and 325 episodes of television, South Park could be forgiven for wanting to try something new. So that’s exactly what creators, showrunners, and stars Trey Parker and Matt Stone are doing with their crass, yet beloved animated franchise.

When the duo reached a $900 million deal with MTV Entertainment Studios to produce new episodes of South Park through season 30, they also locked themselves in to creating 14 South Park movies for streaming service Paramount+. The first of these near feature-length specials, “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid” premiered at the end of 2021 and has since been followed by many more.

Of course, South Park has never been afraid of extended running times. Recent seasons have experimented with serialization and the series even received its own theatrically-released film with South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 1999. But the consistent rate in which fans will now get supersized installments of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny’s adventures is quite unprecedented

To better adjust to this new era of South Park movies and TV specials, we’ve both keep track of and ranked them all here. By our count, a total of seven South Park specials have been released thus far, so be sure to check back after each new premiere.