The Best Bob’s Burgers Christmas Episodes

9. Season 5 Episode 6: Father of the Bob

Christmas Eve means visits with the extended family, so the Belchers head on over to Big Bob’s Diner to spend time with Bob’s father, the titular Big Bob (Bill Hader). While Linda’s hoping for some Christmas magic to repair their long-fractured relationship, Bob’s content to say hello and bail after fifteen minutes. An inadvertent rehashing of an old argument sends the father and son into a no-holds-barred cook-off, and, eventually – with the help of a Santa in a cowboy hat and a half-assed gift from the kids – a reconciliation in the gay bar next door.

The meat and potatoes (and pickle wheels) of this episode have almost nothing to do with Christmas, other than the mortal sin of Bob making his father feel bad on Christmas Eve. But, then, most Christmas fights don’t, so A+ for realism.

8. Season 10 Episode 10: Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas

In order to make some extra cash, Linda takes a seasonal job at the post office, much to the chagrin of mailman Mike (Tim Meadows). But after chocolate candy canes and a truly dream-haunting Santa doll fail to spark much holiday cheer, Linda takes it upon herself to deliver a last-minute package to a boy in a neighboring town – and violating several federal laws in the process.

Back at the apartment, Bob and Tina play reluctant hosts, trying to make nice with Linda’s family, even as Gayle (Megan Mullally) lies about literally everything. Eventually, the dreaded “Ottoman incident” is brought up and Bob has to do what Bob does worst: talk to other people. “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas” isn’t the funniest or the mushiest holiday episode, but it’s nice to see Mike finally get something to do.

7. Season 11 Episode 10: Yachty or Nice

Bob’s catering a holiday party at the local yacht club, only to discover that sleazy man-child Jimmy Pesto is the one who recommended him. Fearing some kind of pants-dropping prank, Bob goes on the offensive, with increasingly ridiculous results. (Bungee cord suspenders, anyone?) Also at the party is Teddy, playing the part of Santa and giving out rich-people presents to all the gathered children. Naturally, the Belcher kids do everything in their power to exploit this relationship and get the best presents for themselves.

We’ve got Santa, we’ve got wreaths and trees and presents, a festive Christmas trap and a festive Christmas reconciliation between two enemies. In fact, the only thing keeping “Yachty or Nice” from being higher on this list is one nagging question: who’s actually spent Christmas at a yacht party?