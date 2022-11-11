The Crown Season 5 Timeline: What Historical Period Does it Cover?

Episode One: July 1991 – September 1991

‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ opens in July 1991, when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was 65 years old. Prince Charles and Princess Diana have been married for a decade, and in August 1991, take a holiday on the Italian Riviera that was intended as “a second honeymoon”. The episode concludes in September 1991 at the Ghillies Ball held annually in Balmoral at the end of the Queen’s summer holiday in the Scottish royal residence.

Episode Two: October 1991 – July 1992

‘The System’ begins around one month later, with the funeral of The Hon. Leonora Knatchbull, who died of cancer in October 1991 and was the five-year-old daughter of Penny and Norton Knatchbull. The episode goes on to cover the July 1992 publication of the bestselling book Diana: Her True Story, written by journalist Andrew Morton.

Episode Three: Various

‘Mou Mou’ ranges from 1946 to the 1980s and early 1990s as it tells the story of Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the growth of his fortune and property acquisitions, and his struggle to to be accepted by English society. It covers events including the 1982 Academy Awards Ceremony, in which Chariots of Fire (produced by Mohamed Al Fayed’s son Dodi) won Best Picture, and the 1986 funeral of the Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson, as well as depicting Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s first meeting.

Episode Four: November 1992

‘Annus Horribilis’ jumps back and forth from late 1992 to Princess Margaret’s 1981 appearance on BBC Radio 4 long-running programme Desert Island Discs. It includes a cameo appearance by Timothy Dalton in the role of Princess Margaret’s would-be husband Captain Peter Townsend. The episode also features an audience between Prince Andrew and the Queen in which he discusses the “toe-sucking” scandal involving paparazzi photographs of his then-wife Sarah Ferguson with John Bryan. The episode ends in November 1992 with the fire at Windsor Castle and Her Majesty the Queen giving her famous “Annus Horribilis” speech at London’s Guildhall at a celebration of her 40 years on the throne.

Episode Five: January 1993 – July 1994

‘The Way Ahead’ opens in January 1993 with an infamously intercepted and intimate phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. It includes Prince Charles’ interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, which was broadcast on the 29th of June 1994 (the timeline here appears, as ever, a bit sticky).

Episode Six: October 1993 – October 1994

‘Ipatiev House’ sees Queen Elizabeth II watching a news report on the Russian 1993 October Coup, and having an audience with Prime Minister John Major (played by Jonny Lee Miller) after his February 1994 visit to President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow. It concludes with the Queen’s royal visit to Moscow in October 1994.