The Crown Season 5 Skipped 1995’s Most Bonkers Royal Moment

As this recording of the extraordinary prank call confirms, the Queen and Brassard spoke in both English and French:

In the call, we hear Brassard as Chretien claiming he’s ‘really stressed out’, to which the Queen responds, ‘I’m sure you are.’ He then goes on to ask her to make a televised address asking the people of Quebec to vote against the upcoming independence referendum. A little thrown, the Queen checks with an adviser, before confirming she will ‘would be delighted to do anything I can to help’ if they can send over a proposed statement by fax. Brassard duly promises this.

Brassard then says he is ‘very nervous’ and asks the Queen if they can speak in French, a request she complies with for the rest of the call. When the Queen asks if she should keep the address short, he agrees and jokes about keeping it less than the length of a box of cornflakes.

Later in the call, during which Brassard asks after the royal family’s health (and hears confirmation they are all well), he asks if the Queen has plans to celebrate Halloween. ‘Certainly for the children’, she replies, and then laughs at Brassard asking if she will be dressing up, confirming she won’t. The call ends shortly afterwards, as Brassard promises again to fax the statement, and suggests if she wants to dress up for Halloween she needs only wear one of her hats.

How did this call even get through to Her Majesty? The radio station claimed it took just one phone call to the main switchboard at Buckingham Palace, and Brassard was passed around a few offices before making it through to the Queen. The Palace disputed that, saying they’d put in checks with Mr Chretien’s office, who said he was away campaigning but had no reason to doubt he’d be calling the Queen to discuss the upcoming referendum.

This isn’t the only time a royal has been the subject of a prank call. In 2020, Prince Harry fell victim to Russian YouTubers pretending to be Greta Thunberg, and in 1996 Princess Diana was duped into thinking she was on the phone with Stephen Hawking.