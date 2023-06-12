Why The Crowded Room Was the Biggest Challenge of Tom Holland’s Career

Danny’s life story is told through interviews with a curious interrogator named Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried. Each interview session includes flashbacks and presents elements of the puzzling past that shaped the character we meet in the present, leading to a life-altering revelation that will shock both audiences and Danny. This proved to be a unique challenge for the actor, but one that allowed him to showcase his range.

“When you’re looking down the barrel of a hundred pages of dialogue with one actress in one room, you’re really limited to what you can do creatively,” Holland says. “Amanda was the perfect scene partner. The writing was just such a pleasure. Our directors weren’t afraid to break the rules and find new ways to make that room interesting. I was really worried that those scenes were gonna feel like somewhat of a speed hump in the show, but I think they’re just as compelling as the flashbacks.”

Rossum portrays Candy, Danny’s mother, and their relationship is one that we see develop throughout all of the twists and turns over a 10 year period of time. In a lot of ways, it can be considered the heart of the series.

“One of the biggest challenges of this character was getting to play her over a span of time,” Rossum says. “When we meet her, she’s a young, 25-year-old single mom. She’s a nurse and a bartender, and she’s incredibly committed to her kid and you see they’re in sync and kind of in love. You watch her be a caretaker in every aspect of her life and you watch over 10 years as she ages to 35 and her child grows up, and the family secrets and the things that they hide from each other and themselves shatter that closeness and ultimately, lead to this crime. In the scenes with Tom, we had to know what we were both mourning, the loss that we had shared of that bond when he was a child.”

Additionally, Holland had nothing but praise for his co-star, even teasing that her performance in episode nine might “steal the show.”

He shares, “Emmy was so collaborative, she was game. There is this one scene that I was not there for when they filmed, and I remember watching it and she somehow morphed into a version of Danny and the bridge between like mother and son. I remember when I saw the scene I was like, ‘Emmy hasn’t seen any of the things that I’ve done since we started shooting this show. How is she portraying Danny in her own way?’ Like, it’s mind blowing what she did. I loved working with her.”