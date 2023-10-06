The Continental Ending Explained: Which John Wick Characters Return?

The High Table imposes a strict set of rules to maintain order and secrecy among the assassins, with violations often punishable by death. One of the biggest rules is no violence on Continental grounds and, if order cannot be restored at a specific location, the High Table’s Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) authorizes the destruction of a hotel. These rules are already firmly in place by the start of The Continental, providing the series with a hovering menace as its conflict escalates.

How Does The Continental Begin?

Set during the ‘70s, the Manhattan Continental is robbed of its gold coin press amidst New Year’s Eve celebrations. The culprit is Frankie Scott (Ben Robson), a Vietnam War veteran and protege of the hotel’s current supervisor Cormac O’Connor, who brought in Frankie after he was arrested for arson as a boy. After the High Table’s Adjudicator warns Cormac to get his house in order or face the consequences, he summons Frankie’s younger brother Winston and tasks him with tracking down Frankie and the coin press.

Winston reunites with Frankie, meeting Frankie’s wife Yen (Nhun Kate), who is even deadlier than he is, along with Frankie’s gun-smuggling friends Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour) and Lou (Jessica Allain). Ambushed by Cormac’s elite assassin twins Hansel (Mark Musashi) and Gretel (Marina Mazepa), Frankie allows himself to be executed in exchange for Yen and Winston to escape to safety with the press. Grief-stricken, Winston vows revenge on Cormac, turning to Yen, Miles, and Lou to overthrow the New York Continental, no matter the consequences.

What Other John Wick Characters Are In The Continental?

Beyond Yen, Winston finds a surprising amount of help in toppling Cormac’s control over the New York Continental. Joining Miles and Lou in the assault on the Continental is Uncle Charlie (Peter Greene), a personable middle-aged Southern gentleman who is as steady with his aim as he is with his professional demeanor. Uncle Charlie is a younger version of the same character played by David Patrick Kelly in the first two John Wick films, who became a crime scene cleaner working for the assassin order by the time of the movies.

Winston also gets help from the underground assassin network operating out of Manhattan’s Bowery. Introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2, this scrappier assassin organization is commanded by the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) in the movies, but under different leadership in The Continental. Despite this difference, the two assassin syndicates remain at odds in the ‘70s, with Winston receiving the help he needs in exchange for disrupting the High Table.

Even within Cormac’s inner circle, Winston has even more support, specifically from Charon (Ayomide Adegun). By the time of the films, Charon is Winston’s right-hand man and the concierge of the New York Continental, played by the late Lance Reddick. Though the younger Charon is initially a faithful associate of Cormac’s, his boss’ unpredictably violent mood swings and a tacit threat to his father leads Charon to betray Cormac and side with Winston during the final attack.