Action Festival Recap: Kit Harington Surprise, Inside Fast & Furious, John Wick Villains and More Excite London Crowds

Den of Geek serves as the media partner of the London Action Festival

Sometimes the sequel is better. The London Action Festival 2 blew the bloody doors off with an action-packed weekend celebrating the influential creatives who crafted some of the most iconic moments in the action film and television genre.

Den of Geek returned as senior media partner and we were on hand in London to witness the best panels, surprise moments, and fascinating insights from professionals at all levels of the production process, from directors and stars, to editors, composers, stuntmen, and more. Check out some of the best photos from the weekend below!

The second annual festival rev’d up with what was billed as the “World’s Greatest Screening Ever… Probably” of The Italian Job. Three mini coopers — red, white, and blue — greeted fans who stopped for a photo opp as they entered the screening at the Royal Geographic Society in South Kensington.