The Best TV Zombies That Aren’t Zombies

While the infection can be spread further by biting, this virus can be killed easily by exposing those infected to cold temperatures. And it doesn’t even take an extreme arctic-like cold to do so. All it takes to cure the infected before they’re lost forever is a community college air conditioner and Troy (Donald Glover) fighting his way through the horde to the controls, wearing an Aliens-inspired costume while the ABBA hit “Mamma Mia” plays in the background.

The McPoyles – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

After traveling outside of Philly to attend Maureen Ponderosa’s wedding in season 8, the Always Sunny gang finds themselves stuck in the middle of nowhere as the McPoyle family that Maureen is marrying into starts to turn feral and violent. Thinking they have a zombie apocalypse on their hands, Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Charlie (Charlie Day) immediately go into panic mode and try to run away.

As the survivors recount the events of the night to detectives, it’s hard to tell what to believe at first. Surely the McPoyles aren’t really zombies right? Even for a show as hilariously bizarre as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a real zombie apocalypse feels a little too out of character for the series. Thankfully Dee (Kaitlin Olson) is eventually able to shed some light on the situation, and reveals that it wasn’t an undead curse on the McPoyles or the wedding ceremony that caused the family to lose their minds – everyone was just tripping hard on bath salts that were slipped into the milk served in the reception hall. Milk and bath salts sounds like a terrible combination on a good day, but throw in an already strange and incestuous family and it’s no wonder that Mac and Charlie thought they had a zombie outbreak on their hands.

White Walker Wights – Game of Thrones

The White Walkers from Game of Thrones are already formidable enemies on their own, but their ability to add any dead creature to their army of the undead make them even more terrifying. White Walkers are able to resurrect any creature from humans to giants to horses to freaking dragons as an undead creature known as a wight. Wights are zombie-like with no real thoughts or desires of their own and an inability to really speak. They are connected to each other and the White Walkers through a hive-mind, which means that if one wight sees you, then there’s a pretty good chance that other wights and White Walkers will know where you are.

Wights are also fairly indestructible and aren’t taken down easily. Cutting off their head doesn’t kill them (or re-kill them), though they are incredibly susceptible to fire. Like the menial laborers from What We Do in the Shadows, wights are created via necromancy, but they are far more dangerous and deadly. The wights in Game of Thrones are a great example of how to mesh fantasy with horror and the supernatural, and do it well.

Tina’s Zombie Boyfriends – Bob’s Burgers

Tina’s zombie fetish has become a running joke in Bob’s Burgers, and she frequently talks about how watching Night of the Living Dead has inspired some unique fantasies as she discovers her sexuality. This includes an erotic “friend fiction” story that she tells in the season 4 episode “The Frond Files.” In Tina’s story, the entire basketball team is turned into zombies after receiving a vaccine for jock itch.