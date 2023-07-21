The Best Futurama Episodes to Watch Before Season 11

Good news, everyone! After a brief little entire decade off the air, Futurama is back, baby. Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s sci-fi follow-up to The Simpsons has once again found itself revivified, this time by Hulu.

This most recent hiatus has been the longest one by far, so you’ll be forgiven for forgetting what’s been going on 3,000 years in the future. And that’s before getting into all of the time travel, clones, robots, resurrections, and multiversal cardboard boxes. So here’s a quick refresher of everything you need to rewatch before season 11’s July 24 premiere.

Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2: “Space Pilot 3000” / “The Series Has Landed”

While the pilot focuses primarily on the first meeting of sad-sack Philip J. Fry (Billy West), space cyclops Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), and self-avowed “lovable scamp” Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio), it’s the follow-up episode that really sets the show in motion. We’re introduced to the rest of the Planet Express crew and, as they deliver a package to the moon, we get to see the future through Fry’s awestruck eyes, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

Season 2 Episode 19: “Mother’s Day”

While not the first appearance of Mom (Tress MacNeille) and her omnipresent conglomerate MomCorp – season one’s “A Fishful of Dollars” gets credit for that – “Mother’s Day” lays the groundwork for exactly how evil and important Mom is to Futurama’s mythology. Her nearly successful quest to overthrow humanity, and her casual cancellation of the same, sets her up as the kind of all-powerful corporate overlord certain real-life billionaires only wish they were.