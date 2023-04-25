The Orville Season 4 Gets a Disappointing Update

After premiering in 2017 on Fox with a shaky season 1 – in which MacFarlane, his writers, and his cast struggled to find the right balance between the kind of irreverent comedy he was best known for and a genuinely earnest sci-fi show in the mold of classic Trek – The Orville gradually found its footing and developed into a far more coherent and even dramatic series in season 2.

But the ratings fell during that second season as well, and the one-two punch of the COVID pandemic and the concurrent rise of streaming options led Fox to move the show to Hulu for its third season, which was titled The Orville: New Horizons and premiered in June 2022 after being delayed from 2020.

Yet The Orville not only prospered in streaming, but earned even more critical acclaim as the show found the sweet spot of character-based relationships, humor, and darker, socially conscious drama that always defined the best of Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“It was hard because it was during COVID,” says Palicki about filming what many consider the show’s best season yet. “We were going back. I was very nervous to go back. I always knew the writing was going to be great, and the meaning behind the writing was going to be great. It was just the fear factor. So there were mixed emotions in the third season.”

Palicki cites the season’s fifth episode, “A Tale of Two Topas” – in which Kelly supports the Moclan being Topa, surgically changed at birth from female to male, when she decides to change back to being a female at the risk of estrangement from her family and physical harm by her people – as a personal high point for both her and her character, while also earning substantial fan feedback.

“Kelly’s [relationship] with Topa, I thought, was really powerful and told in a really beautiful way,” says a visibly moved Palicki. “The stories that I’ve heard of people transitioning or just trying to find themselves, and how important it is to have somebody in their corner…I’m getting emotional just talking about it. Just what people have to go through, and they have to do it themselves. They have to go against everything. To be a part of that, I was just so honored.”