Fran Drescher’s Fiercest Moments on The Nanny

If it feels like the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are the talk of the internet right now, it’s for good reason. Hollywood is essentially shut down due to the work stoppage, and the unlikely hero of the union is SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. After verbally eviscerating Disney CEO Bob Iger and standing tall and confident in the defense of her fellow actors and writers, fans worldwide were reminded of how Drescher’s fierce demeanor has translated to fiery excitement both on and off the screen. She has long been a combative force in the fight for marriage equality, and she was an outspoken spokesperson for women’s cancer research after overcoming uterine cancer in the early 2000s.

Fran Drescher’s biggest role remains on the classic 1990s sitcom The Nanny, in which she played the overbearing live-in nanny of a wealthy New York City family of four. Like many comedies of the decade, Fran’s character, Fran Fine, was a mixture of her own personality along with fictional additions to spice up the story. (Seinfeld, Home Improvement, The Drew Carey Show, and many others come to mind when thinking of shows in this vein) This allowed her to dominate the spotlight and shine bright during each 22-minute episode, and we’re here to look back on and celebrate her best moments on The Nanny!

Fran-ception!

Season 6 Episode 22: “The Baby Shower”

A popular sitcom trope of the 1990s was to have the star of the show play two different characters appearing on screen at the same time (Lisa Kudrow playing Phoebe’s twin sister on Friends.) Fran adds a few extra layers to this scene, though, by making a cameo as herself! Fran Fine immediately recognizes Fran Drescher and the two have a hilarious conversation about the actress’s real-life hair style, storylines on the show, and when the series finale was going to air. There are brilliant uses of breaking the fourth wall and self-deprecating humor throughout the skit, creating a truly *Fran-tastic* comedic clip that reminds us how underrated The Nanny truly was. Shoutout to Niles for his quips about the butler being the best character in the show!