The Best Anime Cats of All Time

Artemis from Sailor Moon

The male version of Luna, except with white fur, Queen Serenity’s other feline companion from her lost kingdom is slightly clumsier (maybe a little more than slightly), but still just as loyal and courageous in his own way, even if he does get on Luna’s nerves here and there. You can’t blame a cat for being shocked her boyfriend fathered a kitten somewhere else in time and space. Sailor Venus is his human, though like Luna, he watches the Sailor Senshi when he isn’t getting himself into trouble. At least he’s less strict with Minako than Luna is with Usagi.

Happy from Eden’s Zero

Happy is B-Cuber Rebecca Bluegarden’s deceptively fuzzy robot cat who defies cat physiology by being able to walk on two legs. He becomes a feline android under tragic circumstances, when that was the only option at keeping him alive after he is suddenly hit by a car. He is a mainstay on his human’s B-Cube channel, a futuristic form of social media. The Eden’s Zero crew is happy to have Happy as a weapon with multiple functions. He can turn himself into a pair of ether-firing blasters, which can level up to cannon or assault rifle mode.

Blair from Soul Eater

Blair may sometimes appear human, but don’t be fooled. She is not so much a human witch as she is a witch’s cat (with a witch’s hat). More than just a mischievous creature, Blair is actually a bakeneko, a mythical cat from Japanese folklore that can have many supernatural powers. This one talks, can pull off just about any magic her humans Maka and Soul can, except possibly cooking, and endlessly teases Soul by walking around naked and unbothered in human form. She also literally has nine lives. If one of her multiple souls is destroyed, she takes on another.

Raku from Bleach

Maybe Raku didn’t have nine lives, since he sadly lost his when hit by a car much like Happy, but there are advantages to being a ghost. As a spirit, he can become a lion with a flaming mane when Hollows threaten to devour the soul of his human, Yuzu. They don’t stand a chance against this morphing move, which earns the name Karakura Lion Jet for the unreal speed and strength that rage with its flames, and Raku can easily tackle a Hollow thrice his size when in this form. His intense spiritual power or reiatsu makes this possible.

Koron from Junji Ito: Maniac

This bakenko is much more terrifying than Blair’s burnt fish. Koron is downright demonic. His human Soichi, who takes the annoying little brother stereotype to ridiculous heights, seems to have no problem with a feral cat that gnaws on things from a dead snake to a monstrous centipede to a spider with more eyes than legs, and it only gets worse from there. He can release explosions of lightning strong enough to put out the electricity of the entire house. Maybe the most dangerous thing about Koron is that he can pretend to be a normal cat—until he isn’t.

Meowth from Pokémon

Team Rocket’s fiendish sidekick never stops running his mouth. In the quest to capture Ash’s rare Pikachu and other Pokémon, he’ll trash talk and battle just about anyone or anything, but it’s more bravado than bravery, since he usually ends up flattened. At least he knows that there are some situations where he is better off using the gargantuan robot version of himself to get his paws on what he wants. That is usually also a bust. Still, you have to admit Meowth’s ability to dream up evil genius schemes is quite impressive, even if they always end up failing.