Sailor Moon: The Most Powerful Attacks Worth Transforming For

Who would have thought a high school freshman is hiding something with extreme magical powers in her makeup compact, which has powers of its own?

Whether they hide their weapons in a compact, wield a magic mirror, or blow a kiss that only looks innocuous, The Sailor Senshi of Sailor Moon may appear like everyday schoolgirls until you realize their extracurricular activities involve fighting off galactic forces of evil. Led by Usagi Tsukino or Sailor Moon, who finds out she is the heiress to a long-lost kingdom on the moon, this army of teen girls who each have a ruling planet are on a mission to destroy Queen Beryl, Queen Nehelenia, and their leagues of evil minions. Never mind that they also have to face the destructive forces of Chaos.

Whether they turn fire and lightning into mythical creatures, literally slay with a kiss or even freeze time itself, the most powerful attacks of the ultimate mahou shoujo are not to be underestimated.

Mercury Aqua Rhapsody

You would think a harp is supposed to be soothing, but Sailor Mercury transforms hers into an instrument of war with her Mercury Aqua Rhapsody attack. She uses Mercury Crystal Power to conjure a harp made entirely of water—and weaponizes it.