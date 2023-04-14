Suzume Review: A Breathtaking Environmental Anime

Suzume also properly fleshes out Suzume’s friends, and aunt, as three-dimensional characters, even those who only play fleeting roles in her story. These rich and vibrant individuals cultivate such soothing moments of human connection where Suzume celebrates life’s little joys. Even just the detail that Suzume wants her aunt to live and “leave the nest” rather than the other way around is a clever way to subvert this standard dynamic. Suzume makes some powerful points about growing up, finding independence, and learning how to properly grieve and accept the unpredictable nature of life.

One of the biggest catalysts in the movie is Sota’s surprising transformation into an anthropomorphic kiddie chair who must hunt down a diabolical talking cat named Daijin. This all gives Suzume such a Studio Ghibli-esque creature comfort quality that’s not present in the rest of Shinkai’s work. This smart decision really helps transform Suzume into more of a family vehicle that skews towards younger audiences, but there’s still a very dark edge to the commentary that’s likely to be too intense for these viewers.

This tonal whiplash never becomes a distraction and, if anything, it merely reflects the highly nuanced nature of this story. As much as Suzume comes across as a companion piece to Shinkai’s previous work like Weathering With You and Garden of Words, it also plays like an evolution of Princess Mononoke. It’s a remarkable movie about the weight of people’s feelings and how they can save the world. Suzume emphasizes appreciation for what’s been lost and to understand–and remember–the nature of legacy. We’re all broken chairs that are missing legs in one sense or another.

Suzume also thrives whenever it embraces the road trip dynamic of its cross-country narrative. The movie conveys a real sense of distance, wherein each pitstop that Suzume makes has such a distinct, authentic personality, but there’s also a sheer joy for travel that’s communicated as Suzume and company visit different Japanese communities and appreciate the differences that make us human. This energy feeds into some genuinely inventive setpieces that occur on a boat, a roller coaster at an abandoned theme park, and a school, all of which take advantage of these spaces and offer unique choreography that properly explores these environments rather than just turn them into visual flourishes.

Suzume orchestrates a handful of stunning chase sequences and Shinkai makes sure that they’re as engaging as the apocalyptic cosmic horror that takes over the film’s final act. On top of these groundbreaking visuals, Suzume also pushes an exceptionally upbeat, jazzy score that maintains the film’s frenetic perpetual motion. Radwimps, who previously knocked it out of the park on Shinkai’s Your Name and Weathering With You, are back in full force and their musical contributions feel distinctly different. They capture both the intimate and fantastical nature of this unconventional love story.

There hasn’t been a miss yet in Makoto Shinkai’s career, but Suzume is an emotional triumph that feels like the apex of an enviable filmography. Suzume has something for everyone between its playful anthropomorphic characters, unbelievable battles, and compelling emotional core. It’s a rare accomplishment in animation that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. It’s going to be difficult for Makoto Shinkai to top Suzume’s heights, but if anyone is up to the challenge, it’s him.