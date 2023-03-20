The Most Brutal Deaths In Attack on Titan

Hannes

Let this be a lesson that the thing you ran from once is literally going to come back and bite you in the end. Hannes has toughened up enough to save an unhorsed Eren and Mikasa from the jaws of a Titan, which he then realizes is the same Titan that freaked him out enough to let it devour Carla. Driven by guilt and vengeance, he slashes at the thing, boasting that he will destroy it. He is instead seized in its fist—much like Carla—before he can get to the nape. Also like Carla, he is then mercilessly bitten in half, and his blood stains the ground.

Marco Bott

Marco happens to find out too much at the wrong time—and that might as well be his death sentence. He overhears Bertholdt and Reiner talking about how they, in their Titan form, punched a hole in the wall of Trost. After he confronts them, Reiner chases him onto a roof, with Bertholdt close behind and has Annie remove his ODM gear to keep him from escaping. Unarmed and screaming, Marco is left to the mercy of the Titans. The three of them fly to safety and watch as a Titan crunches down on him, oozing blood like barbecue sauce.

Bertholdt Hoover

Much like Hannes, Bertolt’s overconfidence also proves to be his demise. The traitor who fights his own comrades in Titan form only thinks Armin and Erin are either dead or incapacitated when a human Eren hacks off his arms and legs and knifes the nape of his neck. The armless, legless human Bertolt is torn from his smoldering Titan body and faces death from Eren’s blade, but something worse is waiting for him. After Armin is injected with Titan spinal fluid, he morphs and shoves a screaming Bertolt into his mouth, biting down hard enough to spray blood.

Kenny Ackerman

Kenny entangles himself in too many fights, and this becomes his undoing. He barges in to save a chained Eren from being fed to Historia, who is about to be turned with a syringe, and cuts Eren’s head to Titanize him so he can fight her. Historia instead smashes that syringe. Her father licks the spinal fluid from the floor, morphing into an abomination with half its innards exposed. The heat his Titan generates leaves the intrepid Kenny covered in fatal burns. He also suffers immense blood loss from falling debris during his escape, and coughs up blood with his last breaths.

Rod Reiss

When his daughter Historia refuses the Titan injection that will allow her to take the Founder back by eating Eren, Rod Reiss sees an opportunity. He wastes no time in lapping up whatever he can of the spinal fluid before it vaporizes. His hulking Titan manages to crawl far enough until being bombarded with cannon fire. Eren then carries out Levi’s plan of decapitating Rod by shoving barrels of gunpowder into his mouth to blow off his head and neck. Gobs of Titan flesh are sent flying. It is Historia who finds the piece from the nape of his neck and kills him with her blade.

Marlowe Freudenberg

It seems Marlowe has a chance at survival in the face of the Beast Titan by going with Erwin’s plan, which involves charging at it while Levi swoops in from behind. What he isn’t prepared for is the onslaught of rocks the Beast hurls at them. This creature’s hands are so huge it can take a rock, smash it to pieces in his fist, and wipe out an entire battalion. Marlowe dodges the first barrage, but when the Beast makes it rain rocks a second time, half his face is smashed and he falls from his horse, another corpse on the battlefield.