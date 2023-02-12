Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Was a Food TV Trailblazer

Ramsay’s desire to actually help these restaurants often comes across as achingly sincere. Each episode of the series drops him into a floundering business for a full week, which now seems like an eternity, with the modern iterations of this concept delighting at giving their “fixers” only 24-72 hours at most. And Ramsay uses his time wisely, getting to know the staff’s strengths and weaknesses and the culture of the town surrounding each restaurant.

In that aforementioned first episode, “Bonapartes,” Ramsay quickly works out that Chef Tim’s desire to make elevated fine dining from a bar’s basement is not going to fly with the working class citizenry of Silsden. Something like that may seem like an elementary observation now in our current media landscape where even the most casual foodie knows everything there is to know about the restaurant industry, but that dynamic plays out time and time again in Kitchen Nightmares‘ 35 episodes (which include 27 original visits and 8 “revisits”) to great surprise and effect each time.

Meanwhile, Ramsay frequently uses collective plural pronouns like “we” when describing each restaurants and what needs to be done, fully ingratiating himself as part of the team and part of the solution – not merely operating as an onlooker giving directions. The Ramsay of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is eminently likable and oftentimes goofy. Also: virtually every episode sees him doing an onscreen interview while taking his shirt off for some reason.

Now, it’s entirely likely (and maybe even probable) that this early incarnation of Ramsay is as carefully constructed as the decibel-bursting cartoon that frequents television now. Even if it is though, this Ramsay makes for far more compelling television. This first version of Kitchen Nightmares understands a central entertainment truth: the struggle of running a successful restaurant is already inherently harrowing and doesn’t need an interloper constantly shouting over it.

As Ramsay himself notes in his opening monologue “two-thirds of restaurants don’t survive past their first birthday.” And very few of the restaurants featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares ultimately survive, with Reality TV Revisited putting the success rate at 20% as of December 2021. The people featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares are largely small business owners engaged in a titanic battle for their financial survival. Ramsay isn’t just there to bitch about the food (though that is undoubtedly fun) but to take a real, holistic appraisal of what isn’t working and why.

In the best episode of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, and maybe one of the best episodes of food television ever, Ramsay actually has no complaints about the food! And instead of lowering the stakes, it actually heightens them. If it’s not the food, then what is it? Season 2 episode 3 of the series finds Ramsay visiting Momma Cherri’s in Brighton. As is customary for each episode of Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay samples the joint’s menu right off the bat. Much to his surprise, he finds that owner and operator Charita Jones’ soul food offerings are all quite good!