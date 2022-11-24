How Food Became the Most Iconic Video Game Powerup

You, the player, know that food gives you the fuel you need to persist. Because you have that connection laser-engraved into your brain, game designers use food as a simple way to indicate that an object in a game will allow a player to continue or acquire something important like health and additional resources. That principle has worked as far back as Pac-Man, which used colorful fruits full of bonus points as an incentive for players to risk difficult maneuvers.

From there, the idea of video game food as a visual language only evolved. Games like Burger Time were built entirely around serving food, marking players’ skills by how much food they created rather than how much they collected. The developers cleverly designed enemies to look like things that could go on a burger, which instantly informed players that they could earn extra points by catching them under a patty or bun.

From there, designers continued to push the boundaries of using food as a way to represent complex ideas. Castlevania, Gauntlet, and Streets of Rage used food as the ultimate restorative item to get you back into the fight. Crash Bandicoot, meanwhile, appeals to your inner squirrel by basing your high score on how many fruits you collect in a level. Each of those titles (and many more) showcases why video game food is an especially effective form of visual language. None of those games needed to break their flow with a clunky tutorial message telling you that food could be used to restore your health or advance your progress. You already knew that.

However while those early examples of video game food work well for quick communication, they can often break down when held up to any real scrutiny. For example, why does Dracula, lord of darkness, keep roasted chickens in his walls? Why do mushrooms make Mario bigger? The answer tends to be “Because they’re video games.” While that answer is often good enough for simpler, more mechanically focused titles, it began to fall apart as video games became more elaborate and immersive. However, a new generation of developers would soon show why video game food has the power to do so much more than restore a few hit points.

Home Cookin’

As gaming evolved, so did the idea of food as a vital part of the gameplay experience. We gradually moved away from the notion that video game food is just this thing you’re meant to eat off the ground without asking any questions. Instead, more and more developers began experimenting with the idea that the player should not only be responsible for eating their food but cooking it as well. It’s an idea many of us also encounter as we grow and mature in our own lives.

Every chef knows that cooking a meal enhances your connection to the food itself. We know where the roast chicken came from because we made it. The idea of cooking the food your character would eat soon became a natural extension of an increasingly immersive medium. Even when treated as a sidequest or optional mechanic, that process of gathering and preparing ingredients created new challenges that were often just as compelling as conquering enemies or navigating dangerous obstacles.