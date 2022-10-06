Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Trailer Conjures Up Lasher and a Release Date

The trailer opens with images of a seemingly satanic-tinged path ritual, cinematically enticing, but all too fleeting to tell whether its path leads right or left, but sinister in its presentation. Daddario stars as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon “who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.”

The trailer reveals her inheritance may include a specific heirloom which may be the key to her legacy. As the prodigal daughter adorns herself with the jewel-encrusted talisman, she is told “He serves you, not the other way around.” We have to wonder what the key opens. The trailer also briefly turns a late lens to a mysterious upcoming and uninvited visitor, which the synopsis calls “a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

The sinister presence is Lasher, played by Jack Huston. He is described as a shape-shifter in advance press, and a voice in the trailer warns he “comes in many forms.” The book’s main male character, Michael Curry, who is brought back to life by Rowan, has been renamed Daniel Emily, and is apparently a memory of the past in the upcoming series.

The sinister presence is Lasher, played by Jack Huston. He is described as a shape-shifter in advance press, and a voice in the trailer warns he “comes in many forms.” The book’s Michael Curry has apparently been renamed Daniel Lemle (Tobias Jelinek).

Tongayi Chirisa plays a character named Ciprien Grieve, who is not in the book. It appears he is a member of the Talamcasca, an order formed in the 14th Century to study the supernatural. Annabeth Gish will recur as Dierdre Mayfair. The series also stars Beth Grant as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel as Ellie, Jen Richards as Jojo.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches looks like it will be as mesmerizing a journey of discovery as the book, but only time will tell if the tale can be told as tantalizing on television. The trailer contains flashes which tease of some of the erotic excesses the book enjoyed, along with a growing suspense, and promise of a evil payoff.