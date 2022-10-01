New on Netflix: October 2022 Releases
Here's what's new on Netflix in October 2022 including horror offerings The Midnight Club, Wendell & Wild, and more!
Congrats, everyone! We’ve finally made it to another spooky season. To celebrate, Netflix is highlighting its best horror content on its list of new releases for October 2022.
It wouldn’t be October on Netflix without a new Mike Flanagan title. Thankfully the Midnight Mass showrunner returns with The Midnight Club on Oct. 7. This series, adapted from a book of the same name, takes place in a hospice for terminally ill teens who have all made a gruesome pact. This series will be followed up by other creepy TV titles like Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 on Oct. 18, 28 Days Haunted on Oct. 21, and most importantly: Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 25, which will collect eight terrifying stories from the famed director himself.
Netflix’s original movies department is getting in on the horror action this month as well. October 14 sees the arrival of The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson as a girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient Halloween spirit. The similarly whimsical Wendell & Wild (featuring characters voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) premieres on Oct. 28.
For anyone who doesn’t like spooky season…first of all: get out. Second of all: Netflix has some options for you too this month. The long-awaited third season of Derry Girls premieres on Oct. 7. There is also the usual influx of library movies titles on Oct. 1 including: Gladiator, Ocean’s Eleven, and Labyrinth.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.
20th Century Girl 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Inside Man 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
October 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
October 2
Forever Queens 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
October 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY
October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY
October 5
Bling Empire: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
High Water 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Jumping from High Places 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It!: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero 🇵🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave 🇹🇭– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Togo — NETFLIX FILM
October 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Derry Girls: Season 3 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Doll House 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM
Glitch 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Kev Adams: The Real Me 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Man on Pause 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES
The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES
Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Old People 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 9
Missing Link
October 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 11
The Cage 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show 🇹🇭– NETFLIX COMEDY
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY
Island of the Sea Wolves 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 12
Belascoarán, PI 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES
The Nutty Boy 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
Wild Croc Territory 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
October 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Exception 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
The Playlist 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
October 14
Black Butterflies 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
Holy Family 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Mismatched: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
Take 1 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
October 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
October 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY
LiSA Another Great Day 🇯🇵– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
October 19
The Green Glove Gang 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Notre-Dame 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM
The Stranger 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
October 21
28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY
October 24
The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
October 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
October 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM
Hellhole 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
October 27
Cici 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dubai Bling 🇦🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Reunion: Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Big Mouth: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Only 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM
Wild is the Wind 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
October 29
Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮– NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix: October 2022
October 2
Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
October 7
Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
October 8
After
October 13
Apocalypse Now Redux
Everything Must Go
Little Italy
Scary Movie 4
The Girl Next Door
October 14
Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
October 15
Sinister 2
October 21
Yes, God, Yes
October 22
Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
October 26
Begin Again
October 27
Metallica Through The Never
October 31
8 Mile
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose
Friday
Friday After Next
Johnny Mnemonic
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
Naruto: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Rock of Ages