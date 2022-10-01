New on Netflix: October 2022 Releases

Congrats, everyone! We’ve finally made it to another spooky season. To celebrate, Netflix is highlighting its best horror content on its list of new releases for October 2022.

It wouldn’t be October on Netflix without a new Mike Flanagan title. Thankfully the Midnight Mass showrunner returns with The Midnight Club on Oct. 7. This series, adapted from a book of the same name, takes place in a hospice for terminally ill teens who have all made a gruesome pact. This series will be followed up by other creepy TV titles like Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 on Oct. 18, 28 Days Haunted on Oct. 21, and most importantly: Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 25, which will collect eight terrifying stories from the famed director himself.

Netflix’s original movies department is getting in on the horror action this month as well. October 14 sees the arrival of The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson as a girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient Halloween spirit. The similarly whimsical Wendell & Wild (featuring characters voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) premieres on Oct. 28.

For anyone who doesn’t like spooky season…first of all: get out. Second of all: Netflix has some options for you too this month. The long-awaited third season of Derry Girls premieres on Oct. 7. There is also the usual influx of library movies titles on Oct. 1 including: Gladiator, Ocean’s Eleven, and Labyrinth.