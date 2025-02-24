Suits LA Cast: Meet the Lawyers, Clients, and More of the West Coast Spinoff
Here are all the new cast members you need to know in Suits LA, as well as a few familiar faces.
Suits LA may not be the first attempt at a spinoff of the hit USA Network series Suits, but it is the first since the original series became a streaming legend on Netflix. It’s been nearly six years since Suits ended, and this spinoff is taking not only taking us from New York to the West Coast, it’s also introducing an entirely new law firm that comes with its own cast of characters. Though some may have ties to some familiar faces, most come with their own set of quirks and baggage to unpack as the season goes on.
Here’s everyone you need to know so far in Suits LA.
Stephen Amell is Ted Black
Fifteen years ago, Ted Black was a federal prosecutor in New York City. Now he’s reinvented himself representing some of the most powerful and influential clients in Los Angeles. Ted runs the entertainment law firm Black Lane Law alongside his friend and partner Stuart Lane, and though their practice is thriving, secrets from Ted’s past soon come to light and threaten the life and career he’s worked so hard to build. Ted Black is played by Stephen Amell, who is well known for playing Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow in the hit CW show Arrow. He also starred in the Starz series Heels about a pair of brothers trying to keep their father’s local wrestling team alive. Amell has also appeared in Hung, New Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
Josh McDermitt is Stuart Lane
Stuart Lane is Ted’s friend and partner in the firm. The two built Black Lane Law from the ground up, making it the powerhouse law firm it is today. Stuart is a little more self-absorbed, but he’s also incredibly focused when it matters. Stuart Lane is played by Josh McDermitt, who most will recognize as Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead. McDermitt has also appeared in Mad Men.
Lex Scott Davis is Erica Rollins
Lex Scott Davis plays Erica Rollins, Black Lane Law’s rising star. A savvy and shrewd attorney, Rollins isn’t afraid to fight for her place in the firm, even if that means going up against Ted’s protege. Before joining Suits LA, Lex Scott Davis appeared in The First Purge, Ricky Stanicky, and The L Word: Generation Q.
Bryan Greenberg is Rick Dodson
Bryan Greenberg plays Rick Dodson, Ted’s protege. Rick and Eria are both vying to be the head of entertainment at the firm, a highly coveted role, and the competition between them is fierce. Greenberg has previously appeared in The Tick, The Mindy Project, One Tree Hill, Friends with Benefits, and Bride Wars.
Gabriel Macht is Harvey Specter
Gabriel Macht is set to return as Harvey Specter, one of the lead characters of the original Suits, for a three episode arc this season. Harvey Specter is a powerful attorney who isn’t afraid of operating in the grey areas of the law from time to time. He also used to work as a federal prosecutor in New York City before joining Jessica Pearson’s firm, and the trailer makes it clear that Ted and Harvey are old friends. We don’t yet know the extent of Harvey’s role this season, but this will hopefully open the door for other characters from the original series to make an appearance later on. Since Suits ended in 2019, Gabriel Macht has somewhat retired from acting, choosing to focus on spending time with his family.
Victoria Justice is Dylan Pryor
Dylan Pryor is a potential client of the firm, and doesn’t seem too impressed by Ted upon their first impressions. She calls him “sheepish” in the trailer, an adjective it doesn’t seem like Ted is too used to hearing. Dylan is played by Victoria Justice, who is most known for her role as Tori Vega in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. She has also appeared in movies and TV shows such as Eye Candy, Fun Size, The First Time, The Outcasts, and Afterlife of the Party.
Troy Winbush is Kevin
Kevin is a former FBI agent turned private detective who is a friend of Ted’s and works closely with the firm on certain cases. He also knew Harvey, back in the old days, and believes him to be the only attorney more cocky than Ted. Kevin is played by Troy Winbush, an actor who has appeared in a number of projects such as The Wilds, The Goldbergs, Chicago Fire, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.
Alice Lee is Leah
Alice Lee plays Leah, an associate attorney who works at Black Lane Law under Erica’s supervision. Lee is currently the voice of Lois Lane in My Adventures with Superman, and has previously appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Switched at Birth, and Faking It.
John Amos is Himself
In one of his final roles, John Amos is set to make a posthumous appearance as himself in Suits LA. A seasoned actor, Amos is well-known for his role in Good Times as well as his roles in Coming to America, Roots, and Die Hard 2.
Patton Oswalt is Himself
Patton Oswalt is set to make a guest appearance as himself this season, and is likely to be a client of Black Lane Law. This isn’t the first time that Patton Oswalt has played himself, however, he recently played himself in The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hacks. Oswalt is a well-known actor who has previously appeared in A.P. Bio, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Veronica Mars, though he’s most likely known for his distinct voice work in projects like Ratatouille, M.O.D.O.K., and The Goldbergs.
Brian Baumgartner is Himself
Brian Baumgartner is also set to guest star as a version of himself this season. While we don’t yet know what his case will entail, it’s sure to be fun based on the actor’s background. You’ll most likely recognize Brian from his role as Kevin Malone in the U.S. version of The Office.
Enrico Colantoni is Himself
Another actor appearing as himself, and thus a likely client of the firm, is Enrico Colantoni. Colantoni is most known for playing Keith Mars in Veronica Mars, though he has also appeared in Galaxy Quest, Contagion, and Station Eleven.