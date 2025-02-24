Suits LA Cast: Meet the Lawyers, Clients, and More of the West Coast Spinoff

Lex Scott Davis is Erica Rollins

Lex Scott Davis plays Erica Rollins, Black Lane Law’s rising star. A savvy and shrewd attorney, Rollins isn’t afraid to fight for her place in the firm, even if that means going up against Ted’s protege. Before joining Suits LA, Lex Scott Davis appeared in The First Purge, Ricky Stanicky, and The L Word: Generation Q.

Bryan Greenberg is Rick Dodson

Bryan Greenberg plays Rick Dodson, Ted’s protege. Rick and Eria are both vying to be the head of entertainment at the firm, a highly coveted role, and the competition between them is fierce. Greenberg has previously appeared in The Tick, The Mindy Project, One Tree Hill, Friends with Benefits, and Bride Wars.

Gabriel Macht is Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht is set to return as Harvey Specter, one of the lead characters of the original Suits, for a three episode arc this season. Harvey Specter is a powerful attorney who isn’t afraid of operating in the grey areas of the law from time to time. He also used to work as a federal prosecutor in New York City before joining Jessica Pearson’s firm, and the trailer makes it clear that Ted and Harvey are old friends. We don’t yet know the extent of Harvey’s role this season, but this will hopefully open the door for other characters from the original series to make an appearance later on. Since Suits ended in 2019, Gabriel Macht has somewhat retired from acting, choosing to focus on spending time with his family.

Victoria Justice is Dylan Pryor

Dylan Pryor is a potential client of the firm, and doesn’t seem too impressed by Ted upon their first impressions. She calls him “sheepish” in the trailer, an adjective it doesn’t seem like Ted is too used to hearing. Dylan is played by Victoria Justice, who is most known for her role as Tori Vega in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. She has also appeared in movies and TV shows such as Eye Candy, Fun Size, The First Time, The Outcasts, and Afterlife of the Party.

Troy Winbush is Kevin

Kevin is a former FBI agent turned private detective who is a friend of Ted’s and works closely with the firm on certain cases. He also knew Harvey, back in the old days, and believes him to be the only attorney more cocky than Ted. Kevin is played by Troy Winbush, an actor who has appeared in a number of projects such as The Wilds, The Goldbergs, Chicago Fire, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Alice Lee is Leah

Alice Lee plays Leah, an associate attorney who works at Black Lane Law under Erica’s supervision. Lee is currently the voice of Lois Lane in My Adventures with Superman, and has previously appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Switched at Birth, and Faking It.