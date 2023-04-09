From Sandi Furness to Nan Pierce: Logan Roy’s Fiercest Competitors on Succession

Succession could be categorized into a lot of different genres. Satire, black comedy, family drama, and workplace dramedy are all some of the descriptors critics have used throughout the last half-decade when trying to put their finger on what the show is about. But as the fourth and final season of the show is now running full-steam ahead every Sunday on HBO, some fans are noticing a long-running element returning to prominence amongst the Roys: the complicated art of corporate business competition.

Pure plot has never been the main purpose of Succession, but it doesn’t hurt to understand all of the niche terms and obscure side characters that are being referenced as the Roy family feuds over control of their empire in these last several episodes. Many of the names being thrown around during the early part of the fourth season are competitors of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) throughout the series so far. As these rival CEOs enter, exit, and re-enter the Roy family orbit, it can be a little confusing to fans who they all are and how they might factor into the final outcome of the show. We’re here to help, though! From Sandi Furness to Nan Pierce, we’ll cover all of Logan’s business competitors who you may have forgotten about.

Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed)

Arian Moayed’s recurring character has become somewhat of a fan favorite throughout the four seasons of the show. He actually appeared all the way back in the show’s first episode when he’s introduced as one of Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) oldest friends. Their relationship is an unhealthy one, though, as the characters allude to shared activities like cocaine use throughout their younger years while attending Harvard. Stewy has been an integral part of Kendall’s business pursuits throughout the show, starting with when Ken sold Stewy large shares of his stock in Waystar Royco in season one. This was supposed to help get the Roy family out of debt, but it’s only complicated things down the line and in the current season for the Roy family.

Stewy has a board seat as part of his stock holdings, meaning that he has to agree to the deals that the Roy family pursue with Lukas Mattson of GoJo (Alexander Skarsgård) in the sale of the company. Along with Sandi Furness (played by Hope Davis, more on her later), Stewy is trying to convince the Roy siblings to increase the price of Waystar before the GoJo acquisition becomes concrete. Logan is clearly against this, therefore we see why Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall have softened on the idea of pursuing Stewy and Sandi’s ideas for a financial hike. The main trick Stewy has up his sleeve is his very personal relationship with Kendall. This remains the case in season four even as the duo have drifted apart since their younger years partying in college.