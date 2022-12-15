Crunchyroll Holiday Gifts: Best Anime Stocking Stuffers

This article is sponsored by Crunchyroll

The holidays are a wonderful time to kick back, relax, and show some appreciation for the very special people in your life–even if that includes yourself. Crunchyroll has become one of the premier anime streaming services, but their talents have expanded far beyond this and they also have a robust store of anime merch that should delight both anime newcomers and otaku alike. Crunchyroll offers plenty of Blu-Ray and manga options, as well as surprise “blind boxes” that randomize certain merch. There are many options to get lost in, but we’ve highlighted some special items from different categories that are sure to surprise and impress any anime fan this holiday season.

Figures, Collectibles, and Plushies

Cowboy Bebop – Spike Spiegel Plush 8″

($22.95)

The anime fan who prefers something a little cuddlier than an action figure has a lot of choices when it comes to Crunchyroll’s selection of anime plushies. Cowboy Bebop is a perennial anime favorite that has a galaxy’s worth of merch that’s worth putting a bounty on. Cowboy Bebop’s suave Spike Spiegel is frequently viewed as one of the coolest characters in anime, but he also has a softer side. In the case of this eight-inch plushie, this softer side becomes literal with this adorable take on this assassin-turned-bounty hunter. See you later, plush space cowboy!