Why It Was The Right Time To Revive ’90s Action Anime Trigun

KIYOTAKA WAKI: My relationship with the first Trigun anime, which was created by Madhouse, is that I grew up watching it. I was a viewer and had a lot of respect for Trigun right from the start. From there on, I actually joined Madhouse as my first career. I was not involved with the Trigun anime series, nor was I working on the theatrical version [Trigun: Badlands Rumble], but they were working on the theatrical version right next to me when I was at Madhouse. In terms of my relationship with Nightow, it started about five years ago when we began development on Trigun Stampede.

Vash the Stampede has such an iconic look. Why did you feel the need to update his design and where did the inspiration come from?

KW: To be honest, when we first started the project there weren’t any discussions about changing Vash’s look. When we began development, the main discussion was that the Madhouse version was created during a time when Trigun’s manga was still being written. Our starting point is that the manga is already finished. During one of our many development discussions, we talked about how the first-half of the original Trigun manga is a western and the later-half is stronger in the sci-fi elements. When figuring out the anime’s starting point we thought that we should take into consideration how the manga ends and then how to build from that.

Early on in development we had designs for Vash that were closer to the manga’s designs, but we based all of our decisions off of two pillars—one is the visual concept and one is the story concept. The visual concept and preliminary art was done by Koji Tajima. Little by little, Vash’s design started to more closely resemble its finished look.

Trigun Stampede appears to replace one of the original characters, Millie Thompson, with a new figure, Roberto De Niro. Where did that decision come from and why did it seem right to mix up the core cast’s dynamic with an older male instead of an aloof female?

KW: When we were developing the story, we were setting up the entire world for this new version of Trigun, which is something that necessitates characters to fill it. Roberto is one of the character’s who emerged from that necessity. And he’s definitely not a replacement for Millie. To say anything beyond that would be a spoiler. Meryl is definitely an important character. In the series’ early developments we spent a lot of time on how to depict her character and how to give her a bit of a more modern update.