Stranger Things’ Scariest Moments Ranked

If there’s one thing Stranger Things does better than Eddie Munson wailing on an electric guitar, it’s scaring the absolute crap out of us. From creepy monsters to psychic showdowns, the hit Netflix series has delivered some of the scariest TV moments of the last decade

But with the show wrapping up and heading to spinoff town, it’s time to grab your walkie-talkie, crank up some Limahl, and join us as we look back at some of the most terrifying Stranger Things scenes to date.

7. RIP Barb

Season 1 Episodes 3 and 4 “The Weirdo on Maple Street” and “Holly, Jolly”

While her best friend was getting down to business with a handsome boy, Barb (Shannon Purser) chilled at the pool during a house party and played it cool. But while your standard horror slasher would kill off the girl who dared to have sex and have the more reserved best friend make it out alive, Stranger Things clearly had no intention of playing by the horror rulebook, shockingly killing off Barb in a Demogorgon attack by season one’s halfway point. At the time, people were so upset by her grim fate that they were inspired to start the “Justice for Barb” movement to give the character some closure in season two.