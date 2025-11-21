Movies to Put You in the Stranger Things Mood

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

To keep the Steven Spielberg theme going, we turn to his other iconic extraterrestrial movie, albeit one that came out a little before the ‘80s in 1978. If E.T. defined the children’s narrative for the first couple of seasons of Stranger Things, Close Encounters of the Third was the big influence for the adult perspective on Hawkins’ strange happenings. The most traumatic moment of Spielberg’s film is when a mother’s little boy is abducted by strange lights in the home.

Conversely, Joyce Byers uses mysterious glowing Christmas lights to communicate with her own lost child, Will (which also echoes the use of music as the great translator in Close Encounters). And though Will is saved at the end of the first season, his possession by the Mind Flayer in season 2 echoes another 1970s film about exorcisms that is too intense for children. However, the scene of the Mind Flayer coming to Will in a vision at the childhood home is straight out of this Spielberg classic. – DC

Jaws

We know we are beating the Spielbergian horse pretty hard right out of the gate, but it seems prudent given how the filmmaker’s touch as both a director and producer so thoroughly inspired early seasons of Stranger Things. And in the case of Big Jim Hopper, the lovably gruff bear of Hawkins’ police force, the touchstone is Roy Scheider’s slightly less haunted Chief Brody in Jaws. So boot this 50-year-old masterpiece up and get yourself another tale of a weary and worldly city cop finding purpose and hope when he defends his small town from a monster in the greatest shark attack movie ever made. – DC

Firestarter and Carrie

If one were to name the two overriding influences on Stranger Things writ large, it could be summed up as “Spielberg and King,” the latter referring of course to Stephen King. The prolific master of the macabre potboiler was inescapable at book stores in the 1980s, and that went for the multiplex too where his tales were adapted frequently.

His first published novel, Carrie, is definitely his best work about a telekinetic young girl who goes ham on those she perceives as her enemies. However, Brian De Palma’s dreamlike night terror adaptation from 1976 is far more horrific than anything Eleven gets up to in Stranger Things (though Angela and her other bullies in season 4 definitely mirror a young John Travolta and P.J. Soles here). So if you want to find the true inspiration for Eleven, check out the far trashier but mildly enjoyable Firestarter, a 1984 King adaptation about a telekinetic gal who goes rogue and escapes her cruel government handlers. Also to up the ‘80s nostalgia, she’s played by Drew Barrymore, E.T.’s little sister… So does that make Barrymore like Eleven’s godmother? – DC

Stand By Me

You guys wanna see a dead body? No? Well then, do you want to see a surprisingly sweet coming-of-age movie about a group of kids looking for a dead body? Based on a novella by (who else?) Stephen King, 1986’s Stand By Me captures the master horror writer’s elegiac tone of youth gone by, with none of the usual supernatural trappings.