Killer Sally: The True Story Behind the Netflix Doc

What followed became a long and difficult trial which focused on two things – was it an act of self-defense, or was she a bitter wife with anger issues, lashing out at a husband who was going to leave her for another woman?

Killer Sally delves into both sides of this argument. In the eyes of the law, she’s a guilty woman, with prosecutor Daniel Goldstein successfully portraying her as someone who ‘simply couldn’t have been abused’, and saying in court: “she is a bully, and she is a thug. Sally McNeil has managed to bridge the gap of gender and become someone who is physical and confrontational.” He later stands by this statement in the documentary, claiming a “violent person cannot be a battered woman.”

But the truth is far more complicated than that.

Sally and Ray McNeil’s Marriage

For starters, McNeil had been physically abused from a young age – first by her family, and later by her first husband, Anthony Lowden, with whom she had two children, Shantina and John. She was in the Marine Corps at the time of her first marriage.

When she met Ray in June 1987, the pair became inseparable, bound by a love of the bodybuilding community and their desire to be the best. They were married within two months.

But their competitive drive proved to be a sticking point in their relationship, with Ray in particular becoming obsessed with championships and bodybuilding performances. This later gave way to steroid abuse on both sides, which as a side effect causes violent rages. Times of familial bliss for McNeil and her children, who took to calling Ray “dad,” were interspersed with moments of physical abuse, mainly aimed at Sally.