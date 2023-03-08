Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 Easter Eggs Explained

Mythosaur

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, although Bo-Katan still can’t believe it. When the Mandos are trying to swim back up from the living waters, they spot a massive eye looking back at them. It clearly belongs to some kind of kaiju-sized creature that’s been sleeping down there for a very long time.

Well, folks, this seems to be none other than a mythosaur. According to ancient Mandalorian legend, these giant creatures used to walk the planet, and warriors used to even ride them around in battle. They’re such a big part of Mandalorian culture that the skull of the mythosaur became one of the key symbols of the warriors of Mandalore. In fact, the mythosaur was first introduced as a symbol on Boba Fett’s armor in The Empire Strikes Back.

Thought to have gone extinct centuries ago after a great cataclysm on the planet, Bo-Katan and Mando learn that might not be the case after all…

Mandalore the Great

Mandalore the Great is mentioned in the episode as this great leader from the distant past. While he’s a creation for Disney canon, he’s undoubtedly modeled after the legendary Mand’alors featured in Legends continuity, such as Mandalore the Ultimate, who led his people in a great conquest against the Old Republic. If you’ve played Knights of the Old Republic or read the comics of the same name, you know all about Mandalore the Ultimate.

General Grievous?!

No, that’s not him. The mad scientist cyborg spider thing living in the depths of Sundari seems to be a brand-new creation, but clearly shares more than a few similarities with the infamous Clone Wars general. The foe seems to have once been an organic being before fitting itself with droid parts, including what looks like fluttering robo-wings. Was this creature once a Geonosian who decided to pull a Grievous?!