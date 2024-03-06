Star Wars: The Bad Batch Just Delivered a Dune Homage in the Best Way

This Star Wars: The Bad Batch article contains spoilers.

The squad’s back together in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, suitably titled “The Return.” Well, most of Clone Force 99 is back. While Echo is back with the Batch, and Hunter is begrudgingly letting Crosshair back into the fold, they’ve still lost Tech. There are already plenty of theories out there suggesting Tech’s still out there, but for the moment, his apparent death has left a hole in the fabric of the team. At its best, this Star Wars series is about family and this one’s close to complete but not quite, especially as there are quite a few wounds left to heal between Crosshair and the rest of the squad.

Fortunately, “The Return” kicks off the healing process, from Crosshair helping his brothers locate the Empire’s top-secret Tantiss Base to Wrecker handing his brother his old clone armor to Crosshair and Hunter finally having that heart-to-heart (after a lot of arguing and pointing fingers, of course). Hunter accepts they’ve all made mistakes, a big step forward for this family.

But to get to this point, the squad first has to work together survive an attack from a giant wyrm! It’s a sequence that not only take its the series back to its mission/monster-of-the-week roots but also pays tribute Star Wars‘ older brother, Frank Herbert’s Dune. It’s no secret that George Lucas‘ space fantasy saga owes a lot to Herbert’s far more complex sci-fi epic, down to the boy hero and desert world, and “The Return” is the most direct nod to that legacy yet. The timing of this wyrm-filled episode with the release of Dune: Part Two is likely no accident.