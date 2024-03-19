Star Wars: The Acolyte Trailer Breakdown: Return of the Sith

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Fans of the High Republic books and comics will be excited to learn that the TV series brings back Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), now as a Jedi master working alongside Master Sol. While on the page, we’re following her as a teenager, The Acolyte reveals who Vern grows up to be decades later. If you want to catch up on her story before the show, check out the middle-grade and young-adult High Republic books A Test of Courage, Race to Crashpoint Tower, Out of the Shadows, Mission to Disaster, Defy the Storm, and the upcoming adult novel Temptation of the Force. She also shows up in a few issues of Marvel’s High Republic comics!

Headland explained to Collider why she specifically chose to have Vern jump out of the page for the show: “Vern was a character that really jumped out at me immediately as someone that I wanted to see as an arc for where we were with the Jedi when we come into this story. A character that started out as a prodigy, someone powerfully connected to the Force, almost in love with the Force, but also sassy enough to make her lightsaber into a whip. Someone [with] that experimentation, that energy, and then to see who she is in our show, and see what happens over the course of becoming a more and more powerful Jedi, and going from mission after mission, to council meetings, and protocol, and ‘how do we keep this institution going, how do we check it, how do we negotiate the level of power that we have.’ She’s massively respected, and considered to be one of the most powerful Jedi at this particular time period.”

Headland also confirmed to Collider that Vern will be the only character from the books appearing in season one of the TV series, while teasing that she’s saving others for a potential season two…

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Star Wars is really into witches these days. We have the Nightsisters of Dathomir in Ahsoka and now we have Mother Aniseya, played by Jodie Turner-Smith (Sex Education). The official Star Wars databank describes Aniseya as “the leader of a coven of Witches who value their independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers.” We only see Aniseya briefly in the trailer, surrounded by her robed sisters. We’ll have to wait and see what connection they have to the Jedi…or the Sith.

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca, a Wookiee Jedi Master

Yes, that’s a Wookiee Jedi! A Jedi Master, to be exact. We’ve never actually seen a Wookiee Jedi in live-action before, but there have been quite a few in the animated series, books, comics, and video games, including the High Republic‘s own Burryaga Agaburry and Gungi in The Clone Wars. In the old Legends timeline, Chewbacca’s nephew, Lowbacca, also became a Jedi Knight in the decades following the events of the Original Trilogy.

Kelnacca, meanwhile, is a new character played by Joonas Suotamo, who previously played Chewbacca in the Sequel Trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story.