Star Wars’ Newest Jedi Master Has a Very Clear Inspiration

The cast of the newest Star Wars live-action series, The Acolyte, has certainly turned heads. Set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, at the end of the High Republic era, The Acolyte follows a group of Jedi played by a who’s who of notable stars, including Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae as Master Sol and Logan‘s Dafne Keen as his padawan Jecki Lon. Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) adds quite a bit of ferocity as a former padawan named Mae who’s gone rogue.

Add to that impressive list another Jedi Master who also happens to be a master of wire-fu in her spare time: it’s Carrie-Anne Moss as Master Indara. It’s a casting that makes so much sense, especially once you see Moss’ Jedi Master perform some “Force-fu” in a fight against Mae in the first trailer for the Disney+ series. Sans lightsaber, Moss goes full The Matrix during the brawl inside a cantina, showing her opponent how it’s done. If you immediately had flashbacks to Trinity kicking ass inside the simulation back in 1999, that’s no accident. According to The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland, Trinity is part of the DNA of the new Jedi Master.

“She is very much inspired by Trinity,” Headland told Empire. “I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight – somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity.”

Indeed, we largely see Moss employ fisticuffs in the trailer, as well as show off her powerful Force skills, which allow her to easily keep her attacker at bay. But we do know she also wields a green-bladed lightsaber on the show. The mix of martial arts, “Force-fu,” and lightsaber should result in some very interesting duels for Moss’ character. With so many Jedi on screen in The Acolyte, it’ll be great to see a master who doesn’t necessarily fight in the way we usually expect these warrior monks to thrown down.