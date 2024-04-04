Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Trailer Finally Brings Back a Missing Prequel Era Jedi

It’s been over 10 years since Barriss’ last episodes of The Clone Wars aired, and it’s been hard not to wonder what happened to her after she got arrested. Did she face the death penalty as Admiral Tarkin threatened to do to Ahsoka, or has she been in prison this whole time? Was she killed in Order 66? Did she become an Inquisitor?

Thankfully, Tales of the Empire seems to finally answer these questions, with the trailer showing an imprisoned Barriss being taken to train under the Grand Inquisitor, and eventually introduced to Darth Vader himself. This isn’t necessarily a surprising reveal given her previous dalliances with the Dark Side, but it’s nice to know that we finally seem to be getting some answers regarding Bariss’ life after she betrayed Ahsoka and the Jedi, rather than just having to assume she’s either dead or rotting in prison.

How Vader reacts to Barriss has yet to be revealed, but the two weren’t on the best of terms before he became the most feared Sith Lord in the galaxy. Anakin is the one who ultimately uncovered Barriss’ scheme and turned her in, and it’s likely that he still blames her for Ahsoka leaving the Order, and thus leaving him. Even though that’s in the past, and Anakin is an almost entirely different person now, anger is anger, and it’s doubtful that he’ll go easy on her just because they’re on the same side again.

Tales of the Empire is shaping up to be an intriguing look at the lives of two powerful women with complicated pasts. Their connections to Ahsoka, both past and present, could also give us some hints as to where her show could go in season 2. Whether you’ve been waiting ten years for more Barriss Offee or not, these six episodes look like the perfect way to spend Star Wars day, and we will be seated and watching on May the 4th.