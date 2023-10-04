Star Wars Ahsoka Ending Explained: Mortis Gods, Dathomir, and How It Sets Up Season 2

In final scene of the season, Ahsoka reassures Sabine that everything that’s happened, even their defeat on Peridia, was meant to be. They’re meant to be on Peridia, even if they’ve not yet discovered what the Force intends for them through this journey. They’re wise words that even make Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost smile in the very last shot of the episode.

But what does it all mean for season 2 and/or the movie Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is set to direct? What is Thrawn planning on Dathomir and where is Baylan headed on Peridia? Let’s break down these mysteries and what might be next for Star Wars…

Dave Filoni was so insane for these parallels my heart will never recover from this 😭😭 #Ahsoka #TanoTuesday #AnakinSkywalker #Anakin pic.twitter.com/dNnm4rnRl8 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) October 4, 2023

What’s Next for Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra?

Thrawn is victorious in the finale, but the final minutes of Ahsoka still sort of play out like a happy ending for our heroes. Ezra reunites with Hera, a heartwarming and cathartic moment considering their long history. After all, Hera was essentially Ezra’s mother figure on Rebels, a leader he often turned to for advice. It’s ironic that, even though they haven’t seen each other in about a decade, they’ll basically have to pick up where they left off in the Rebels finale, with Thrawn and the Empire once again threatening the galaxy.

Still, plenty has changed in the galaxy in Ezra’s absence and he’ll have to learn to navigate and come to terms with how things are done under the New Republic. But the fledgling government has also regained a powerful ally, another Jedi who can help in the fights to come. Time will tell if this also means Ezra will be brushing shoulders with Luke Skywalker and perhaps even Grogu in future seasons…

As for Ahsoka and Sabine, they’re left in an uncertain but exciting place in their story. While they’re now stranded very far from home, they also have a brand-new galaxy to explore, a place presumably free of the continuity restrictions that usually come with Star Wars stories set between the Original and Sequel Trilogies. It feels like their part of the show is getting a bit of a blank slate to go in new and unexpected directions, especially when we’ve only visited a single planet in this second galaxy. Thrawn calls Ahsoka a “ronin” in the finale, which is an old Japanese word for samurai who didn’t have masters and were “wanderers” or “drifters.” That’s exactly the role Ahsoka can play on Peridia and beyond, taking us to the unexplored corners of the Star Wars universe, There’s a lot of potential here!

On a more personal level, Ahsoka’s spiritual journey this season taught her some important lessons about letting go of the past, particularly the dark shadow cast by her own master. Ahsoka chooses to embrace the good side of Anakin Skywalker. It’s why she also embraces Sabine in the finale, despite the many ways her padawan disobeyed her throughout the season and the anger Sabine feels after the Great Purge of Mandalore. Like Anakin before her, Ahsoka will back her padawan no matter what. That Sabine is finally able to wield the Force just after these two heroes strengthen their connection feels significant!