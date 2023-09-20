Star Wars: How Many Years Have Passed Between Rebels and Ahsoka?

This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.

Ahsoka sets up a whole a new arc of Star Wars storytelling, both on the big and small screens, with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to the galaxy far, far away. After all, the Heir to the Empire is not only the big bad of the Mandoverse shows on Disney+ but will also very likely play into the film Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is set to direct for Lucasfilm.

But before the Grand Admiral was ever even mentioned in the Mandoverse, he was the main villain of the last two seasons of Rebels, the animated series Ahsoka is basically a sequel to. As you may have learned by now after several episodes of it being recapped on Ahsoka, Thrawn disappeared alongside Jedi Rebel hero Ezra Bridger at the end of Rebels. In order to stop the Grand Admiral from destroying the Rebel forces trying to liberate Ezra’s home planet of Lothal, the young Jedi used a pod of purrgil to zap Thrawn’s Imperial fleet to parts unknown, sacrificing himself in the process.

When Ahsoka begins, it seems like the heroes believe that Thrawn and Ezra died during that maneuver, but in episode six, we learn that couldn’t be further from the truth. Both hero and villain survived the trip to Peridia. Thrawn has been busy rebuilding his war machine with the help of the Nightsisters’ dark magick, while Ezra has become best pals with the adorable little Noti who live on the planet.