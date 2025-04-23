Star Wars: Andor – Who is Maya Pei and What is the Maya Pei Brigade?
Andor season 2 introduces the Maya Pei Brigade, but Maya Pei and her rebels aren't new to Star Wars history.
This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2 episodes 1-3.
The first three episodes of Andor season 2 introduce another rebel cell operating out in the galaxy known as the Maya Pei Brigade. Cassian (Diego Luna) stumbles across a group of survivors marooned on Yavin 4 when he arrives to drop off the TIE Avenger he stole at the behest of Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård). The brigade take him hostage, believing that he’s an Imperial test pilot and not really listening to any arguments otherwise. But despite the fact that they try to keep their identity a secret, Cassian soon learns who they are and tries to use that to his advantage.
After his guard tells them that they are in fact a part of the Maya Pei Brigade, Cassian tries to argue that they’re all on the same team. He tells them that his friend (Luthen) has been supplying their efforts, that they’re all part of the same rebellion, but they can’t see past their own infighting to realize that Cassian is telling the truth.
While we don’t actually see Maya Pei herself – some of the Brigade believe that she died in the battle they fled, others believe she’s still alive – this isn’t the first time we’ve heard her name mentioned. In season 1 of Andor, we hear her name come up both from Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) during her investigation into Ferrix and from Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) while talking with Luthen about other rebel cells. Saw doesn’t really care for Maya, calling her a “Neo-Republican” and admonishing her methods.
In Legends canon, Maya Pei served on Senator Bail Organa’s security team during the Clone Wars, and later joined the Alderaanian Resistance. She was part of a team sent by Organa to steal cargo that would strategically weaken the Empire. While we don’t know much about Maya in standard canon, aside from the fact that this version of her is also leading a rebel cell, it seems like she’s pretty badass.
However, when we meet the Maya Pei Brigade, it seems like they are on their last legs. They have clearly fled from an intense battle of some sort. Gerdis’ (Ben Norris) brother left them all on Yavin 4 claiming to go back for more survivors from the Brigade. However, not all of the survivors believe that he’ll come back for them. Some of them believe that Gerdis’ brother abandoned them, and they’re on their own now.
Between infighting amongst the group and the deadly beasts that roam the jungle, the odds that the Brigade survived after Cassian left aren’t very high, but they also aren’t zero. We know that the Rebel Alliance eventually decides to call Yavin 4 home a bit more permanently. Maybe what’s left of the Brigade will help the moon become more habitable. Or maybe Maya Pei does survive and finally finds herself reunited with her crew.
Whatever happens, this group is a great look at how separate the rebel cells were before the Alliance as we know it was formed. The Maya Pei Brigade is a reminder that there were so many in the galaxy during this time fighting the Empire in their own ways. Even though we don’t meet Maya Pei herself, her Brigade is still an important piece at play during this time in Star Wars history.
