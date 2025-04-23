Star Wars: Andor – Who is Maya Pei and What is the Maya Pei Brigade?

This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2 episodes 1-3.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 introduce another rebel cell operating out in the galaxy known as the Maya Pei Brigade. Cassian (Diego Luna) stumbles across a group of survivors marooned on Yavin 4 when he arrives to drop off the TIE Avenger he stole at the behest of Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård). The brigade take him hostage, believing that he’s an Imperial test pilot and not really listening to any arguments otherwise. But despite the fact that they try to keep their identity a secret, Cassian soon learns who they are and tries to use that to his advantage.

After his guard tells them that they are in fact a part of the Maya Pei Brigade, Cassian tries to argue that they’re all on the same team. He tells them that his friend (Luthen) has been supplying their efforts, that they’re all part of the same rebellion, but they can’t see past their own infighting to realize that Cassian is telling the truth.

While we don’t actually see Maya Pei herself – some of the Brigade believe that she died in the battle they fled, others believe she’s still alive – this isn’t the first time we’ve heard her name mentioned. In season 1 of Andor, we hear her name come up both from Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) during her investigation into Ferrix and from Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) while talking with Luthen about other rebel cells. Saw doesn’t really care for Maya, calling her a “Neo-Republican” and admonishing her methods.