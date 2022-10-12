Andor Finally Confirms a Star Wars Character Rule the Movies Ignored

In case you missed it, the tense scene takes place while Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) are hiding from a battalion of Imps, just before diving into a lake to infiltrate the enemy base. While boasting about their conquests, one of the Imperials pauses to relieve himself as the Eye of Aldhani kicks off in the skies above — just one of many ways Gilroy expertly mixes grandiose worldbuilding with the smaller details. Cue a disgusted Vel wincing at their vulgarity.

You might think this to silly a detail to even pay it mind, but it took no time at all for the Star Wars subreddit to kick off about this. One fan wrote, “Piss is now canon in Star Wars,” which led to another speculating, “Guarantee some Imperial gets shot on the crapper like in Pulp Fiction.”

If you want to get nitpicky, this isn’t technically the first time we’ve seen urination in Star Wars. “Refreshers” (bathrooms) are a common feature in the galaxy far, far away, and if you watched the Rebels animated series, you might remember when Wedge Antilles was interrupted mid-flow by AP-5. StarWars.com even mentions the awkward situation in a list of “5 Reasons We Love AP-5.” Choose Your Destiny: A Finn & Poe Adventure mentions that a First Order Star Destroyer has 1,822 bathrooms, while the Star Wars: Complete Locations reference book lists that Sheev Palpatine’s office has a private refresher.

Use of the word “urine” first appeared in canon in a 2021 episode of the child-friendly Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, where a voorpak left a purple puddle of on the floor. Going even further back into Legends continuity, we also saw stormtroopers using a urinal in the LucasArts video game Star Wars: Dark Forces from 1995. Be warned though, massive creatures called dianogas are known to lurk in refreshers, which might explain why Andor’s soldier choose to go outside. Given that Wedge’s inability to urinate came in 2 BBY – and Andor is set in 5BBY – does this unnamed grunt have the honor of claiming to be the first person to pee on the Star Wars timeline?

Bizarrely, this is also the second mention of bodily functions in a live-action Star Wars show since Disney+ started. The Mandalorian solved a similar mystery when the Mytrol (Horatio Sanz) said he needed to evacuate his thorax in the Razor Crest’s lavatory. The same series warned Mando to be careful because “everyone dumps their grey holds out,” but until then, many assumed Star Wars was alongside Star Trek with the whole “Nobody Poops” trope. If you haven’t heard of “Nobody Poops,” an episode of That Mitchell and Webb Look explained it, saying, “The film industry has increasingly failed to reflect reality as people live it. No one goes for a piss in Star Wars, you can watch the whole of Ghostbusters and no one brushes their teeth, and in Lost in Translation, nothing happens. At all.”