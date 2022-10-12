Star Wars: Andor Episode 6 Review – The Eye Gets One Major Twist Wrong

While Nemik is being operated on (in vain) Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) suggests to Andor that they steal the 80 million credits from the Rebels they’ve been helping and split it 50-50. Skeen reveals his sob story from the previous episode was bogus, and he’s only interested in stealing the money. But instead of turning Skeen over to Vel (Faye Marsay), Cassian blasts him and then tells Vel he wants his 30,000 credits and the ship. Both Skeen and Cassian wanted to walk away after the job was done, but the difference is that Cassian’s price was much lower.

This decision plays with how much we like and trust our lead character. Presumably, Cassian could have demanded his cut and freedom from Vel without killing Skeen. But the writing sort of twists us into feeling like this is the only way all of this could have gone down. The storytelling style of Andor isn’t ruminative while you’re watching it. Instead, it’s aggressively quotidian. Every minor move is depicted, even if it’s just a moment where someone is struggling to put on their belt. Again, as with the rest of the series, all of these moments of commonplace reality are somewhat new to Star Wars, which makes some of the more conventional storytelling in “The Eye” feel somewhat jarring.

Even if Rogue One didn’t exist, it would be obvious that Cassian isn’t really going to ditch the Rebel Alliance forever. After young Nemik dies, Vel gives Cassian his “manifesto,” which is clearly meant to set up a moment in a future episode where Cassian either reads it and looks sad or doesn’t read it and looks sad. Either way, the death of Nemik feels like part of the plot mechanism which will swing Cassian over to the Rebel side once more. (Yay?)

Considering how realistic Andor has been up until this point, this feels a little like a cheap move. Does Cassian really have to feel like joining an idealistic cause because of the death of a naïve young person? Why didn’t the death of the perfectly noble grown man Taramyn move him to a similar simmering epiphany?

When fans and scholars unpack other Star Wars plot structures, outside of Andor, there tends to be a focus on the plot just being a given and the character’s choices somewhat predetermined. Much of this predictable hero’s journey structure is, arguably, what has prevented Star Wars from having much narrative diversity. The promise of Andor was that all of those old storytelling traditions would be thrown out for something more real. In the end, the death of Nemik could turn out to be a totally convincing, utterly moving catalyst for profound change within the character of Cassian Andor. However, right now, in this episode, it feels like an arbitrary plot choice, something that basically works but is still a little corny. You get the sense that these characters weren’t killed by falling cargo or laser blasts at all but rather by the writers. If Cassian needs to go do something else on his long journey, then some of these other characters just have to die.