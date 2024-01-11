Ahsoka Season 2 Just Replaced Mando as the Most Essential Upcoming Star Wars Disney+ Series

The rumors were true. All of them. Don’t expect The Mandalorian season 4 any time soon. Instead, we’re getting The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature-length film to be directed by series creator Jon Favreau and that will be released in theaters. While Deadline reports that a fourth season of the series is “also in development,” the movie is being fast-tracked into production this year, according to a press release, which makes it unlikely we’ll see more of the show any time soon.

What this new film chapter may entail for the heroes is anyone’s guess, as Mando and Grogu seemed to finally settle down in a hut on Nevarro at the end of season 3. Have Grand Admiral Thrawn’s return and new problems on Mandalore forced the bounty hunter and his adopted Jedi son out of retirement? Lucasfilm ain’t saying just yet.

What the studio did make clear is that this is a separate project from the New Republic movie Star Wars chief creative officer and The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni is developing. That means Lucasfilm now has four Star Wars films on its slate, also including the Rey movie to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and the Jedi origin film that will be helmed by James Mangold, although none have set release dates at this time.

Hidden away at the very end of the press release is confirmation that Filoni is also working on Ahsoka season 2. That’s no accident. After all, without a new season of The Mandalorian coming any time soon, Disney has a big gap to fill on its streaming service. The Mandalorian is not only the most-watched streaming original on Disney+ but it has also been up to this point the driving force of Star Wars storytelling post-Sequel Trilogy, setting up several spinoff shows and the New Republic era as a whole. Disney will now look to Ahsoka to carry that torch on the streaming service. In terms of the overall narrative of Star Wars, that transition has already happened.