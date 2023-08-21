Star Wars Ahsoka Release Time: Disney+ Schedule Change Explained

After years of waiting, Ahsoka Tano is finally set to return in her own Star Wars spinoff series this week. But fans expecting the usual Disney+ release schedule are in for a surprise. While most major Star Wars and Marvel TV releases on the service have launched on Wednesdays at 12 am PT/3 am ET, Disney is changing things up for Ahsoka. For some — those who didn’t particularly like staying up until early morning to watch new episodes or waking up to a string of spoilers hours after release — the new schedule will come as a welcome change. For others, it will mean begrudgingly tweaking their usual TV-watching routine.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Disney+ has confirmed that episodes of Ahsoka will drop on Tuesdays at 6 pm PT/9pm ET, which also means Star Wars fans will get to watch this series a little earlier than expected. Instead of the original premiere date of Wednesday, Aug. 23, the first two episodes of Ahsoka will now release on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The rest of the episodes will also drop on Tuesdays.

You can check out the full Ahsoka release schedule below:

Episodes 1 & 2: August 22

Episode 3: August 29

Episode 4: September 5

Episode 5: September 12

Episode 6: September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

Although it’s a live action series, Ahsoka essentially picks up where the Rebels animated series left off. Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger are both still missing a decade after they disappeared together in the Rebels series finale, but Ahsoka is now on the Imperial villain’s trail. Locating the Grand Admiral in the far reaches of space could mean also finding her long-lost friend Ezra before it’s too late. And she better find Thrawn soon: rumors have spread throughout the galaxy that the Grand Admiral is amassing an army to strike back at the fledgling New Republic and bring back the glory days of the Empire.