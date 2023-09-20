How Old Is Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Ahsoka?

This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.

Ezra Bridger, a character whose return to the Star Wars universe has been teased for weeks, is finally back, and with a beard! When we last saw him on the Rebels animated series, he was still a teen making his way through the galaxy, fighting the good fight against the evil Empire, and learning the ways of the Jedi. Powerful in the Force, especially when it comes to his connection to animals and nature, Ezra sacrificing himself at the height of the Galactic Civil War was a major loss for the Rebellion, who didn’t yet know they’d soon gain a Luke Skywalker.

On Ahsoka, the character is brought to live action for the first time by actor Eman Esfandi (King Richard), who does a great job of portraying Ezra’s signature charm and sarcasm during his reunion with Sabine in “Far, Far Away.” It’s a heartwarming moment between the two, especially since it’s been quite a long time since they last saw one another. As you probably know by now, Ezra disappeared with Grand Admiral Thrawn during the Liberation of Lothal, which happened one year before A New Hope, in 1 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). Since Ahsoka takes place 9 years after A New Hope, that means Ezra has been missing for about a decade by the time Sabine finally tracks him down on Peridia.

In other words, Ahsoka allows us to finally meet Ezra as an adult, living it up with his cute little Noti pals who live on the distant planet. But how old is Ezra now, exactly? Well, we can do a bit of math to figure that out.