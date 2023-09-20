How Old Is Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Ahsoka?
Ezra Bridger returns in Star Wars: Ahsoka years after he went missing on Rebels. How old is Ezra when we finally reunite with him on Peridia?
This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.
Ezra Bridger, a character whose return to the Star Wars universe has been teased for weeks, is finally back, and with a beard! When we last saw him on the Rebels animated series, he was still a teen making his way through the galaxy, fighting the good fight against the evil Empire, and learning the ways of the Jedi. Powerful in the Force, especially when it comes to his connection to animals and nature, Ezra sacrificing himself at the height of the Galactic Civil War was a major loss for the Rebellion, who didn’t yet know they’d soon gain a Luke Skywalker.
On Ahsoka, the character is brought to live action for the first time by actor Eman Esfandi (King Richard), who does a great job of portraying Ezra’s signature charm and sarcasm during his reunion with Sabine in “Far, Far Away.” It’s a heartwarming moment between the two, especially since it’s been quite a long time since they last saw one another. As you probably know by now, Ezra disappeared with Grand Admiral Thrawn during the Liberation of Lothal, which happened one year before A New Hope, in 1 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). Since Ahsoka takes place 9 years after A New Hope, that means Ezra has been missing for about a decade by the time Sabine finally tracks him down on Peridia.
In other words, Ahsoka allows us to finally meet Ezra as an adult, living it up with his cute little Noti pals who live on the distant planet. But how old is Ezra now, exactly? Well, we can do a bit of math to figure that out.
Ezra was born on Lothal on Empire Day in 19 BBY (19 years before A New Hope). In other words, the day Palpatine declared himself the Emperor of the first Galactic Empire in Revenge of the Sith. Quite the symbolic birthdate for Ezra, yeah? Since Ahsoka picks up in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), that would mean Ezra is about 28 years old when Sabine finds him in “Far, Far Away.” That would certainly explain the beard!
So basically, Ezra sacrificed pretty much all of his 20s (overrated anyway, in this writer’s humble opinion) in order to take Thrawn off the board during the Galactic Civil War. That sacrifice not only allowed the Rebels to free Lothal but it also meant the Empire would have to go through the rest of the war without its most brilliant tactician. Certainly, if Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn were to come face to face with Ezra again on Ahsoka, he’d have a bone to pick with the young Jedi for zapping them into parts unknown all those years ago.
Time will tell whether Ezra can actually get back to the galaxy far, far away — or if he’ll have to make a tough choice once again to keep Thrawn trapped on Peridia. For now, it’s just great to have him back.
Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.