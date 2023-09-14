Star Wars Needs to Solve Its Uncanny CGI Problem

It’s even more baffling of a choice given that Christensen looks relatively normal in the Clone Wars flashbacks in episode 5 of Ahsoka and not like the uncanny replication we see in the World Between Worlds. Those scenes have a greater emotional impact because we are more easily able to see Christensen’s expressions even amongst the fog and other special effects in the sequence.

It’s not just Ahsoka that suffers from the overuse of this technology either. Star Wars as a whole has been misusing its legacy characters by using computer generated facsimiles rather than just recasting them in the New Republic era. Obviously, Mark Hamill can’t play the same Luke Skywalker he did in the original trilogy, but that doesn’t mean that digitally recreating his face and voice is the right move.

I know bringing up Star Trek in a Star Wars article is dangerous territory, but Strange New Worlds has been able to add to the franchise’s legacy in a meaningful way by recasting characters like Spock, James T. Kirk, Nurse Chapel, and Captain Pike rather than using a bunch of computer generated likenesses. Casting Vivien Lyra Blair as a young Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the best things that Star Wars has done in a while because, like the actors in Strange New Worlds, we get to see her embody the character in her own way rather than watching a computer try to emulate a young Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars needs to stop being so precious with its legacy characters and trust that just because not everyone likes Solo doesn’t mean that uncanny deep fakes are the right way to keep these characters alive. In many cases, they’re already using actors that look like these characters to create these digital face replicas. Graham Hamilton, the actor used to replicate Luke in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, already looks like a young Mark Hamill, and fans have been pushing for Sebastian Stan to step into the role for years. Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, has already been used as a body double for a young Leia in The Rise of Skywalker, so if Leia were to make an appearance in the New Republic era as her brother has (Senator Organa has already been mentioned in Ahsoka), it would make sense for her to just play the role herself without her mother’s face added on in post.

Dude we gotta go back to just recasting younger roles if you’re gonna make it. Solo really made everyone too scared to function — WhyTom (@WhyyTom) May 1, 2023

Hiding an actors’ expressions underneath a computer generated replication does a disservice to their performance and to the audience watching them. It forces the audience to spend more time trying to figure out what’s real and what isn’t than on the scene taking place in front of them. Yes, Star Wars fans especially are used to CGI characters – it wouldn’t be a galaxy far, far away without some zany aliens thrown into the mix – but there’s a difference between using motion capture to generate an entirely new creature and digitally replicating reactions on a human actors’ face.

The reason that people love these characters so much is because of the heart that their actors have imbued them with. Technology has come a long way since Star Wars first began, but there will always be something off-putting about a digitally created human face trying to replicate the same emotions. Recasting characters isn’t a bad thing. Letting actors look their age, especially in a realm outside of time and space that we still don’t know a ton about, isn’t a bad thing.