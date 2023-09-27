Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 Review – Dreams and Madness

We then get the first of several check-ins with Thrawn at his base, surveying the movements of his enemies and allies on Peridea and sharing his stratagems with Morgan. It’s becoming quite clear now that Elsbeth is simply there as a prop that gives Thrawn an excuse to vocalize his inner thoughts, which is a bummer considering how interesting she could be if she were given a bit more material to work with.

At one point, Thrawn says he plans to “put [Ahsoka] on a path of our own choosing so that no matter which direction she takes, we’ll always be one step ahead of her.” No matter which direction she takes? You just said you were choosing the path, no? The dialogue isn’t exactly razor-sharp here, either.

But we do get a sense of how Thrawn’s mind works throughout the episode: He’s constantly learning and adapting, striving to stay 10 steps ahead of his enemies and let the grunts do the grunt work while he observes and dispatches orders to Captain Enoch from his perch. It’s worth noting that unlike most Big Bads, Thrawn never underestimates his adversaries. In fact, he makes a point to overestimate them and plan for the worst case scenario, something the New Republic refuses to do despite Hera’s desperate pleas. Despite his condescending demeanor, Thrawn’s ego doesn’t seem to be his Achilles’ heel the way it is for most traditional Star Wars antagonists.

Ezra. He’s back! And yet…it doesn’t really feel like he’s back back. Which is to say, after all this time and build-up to his return, it seemed natural that we’d get a nice, long, emotional catch-up between him and Sabine. But so far, their interactions sound a lot more chit-chat and less heart-to-heart, which makes Ezra still feel a bit distant. He deserved more of a prolonged focus here, but unfortunately he comes off as a supporting character rather than a true protagonist. That said, Eman Esfandi nails Ezra’s mannerisms and sense of humor, as if the character had jumped right out of the cartoon.

The Sabine/Ezra segments also allow us to spend more time with the adorable Noti tribe. We learn that they’re a peaceful group, and the designs of their armored caravan supports this lore tidbit beautifully. New Star Wars designs are hit and miss these days (the howlers are atrocious) but the Noti are a worthy addition to the universe. These little alien hermit crabs from the space Shire are a great bit of worldbuilding.

The coolest thing about the big fight scene between Ezra, Sabine, Ahsoka, Shin, and the Night Troopers is that we get to see how the characters’ backgrounds manifest in their fighting styles. Ezra uses the Force to accentuate the hand-to-hand combat he’s had to employ on Peridea, Sabine combines Jedi techniques with her Mandalorian artillery to deadly effect (those wrist rockets just never get old), and Ahsoka channels all of the Jedi Masters that came before her.