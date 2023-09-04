Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 4

The stage is set for a showdown on Seatos in the next episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. Nightsister Lady Morgan Elsbeth, dark siders Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, and former Inquisitor Marrok are planning a trip to another galaxy called Peridia to find Grand Admiral Thrawn and only Ahsoka and Sabine can stop them. Everything will come to a head on the planet’s surface as the Imperial Remnant completes the construction of the Eye of Sion.

By the end of episode 3, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang have touched down on Seatos after a chaotic dogfight in space, but they’re not out of the woods (both literally and figuratively) yet. The episode concludes with Baylan sending out his troops to hunt down the heroes once and for all. Meanwhile, Hera tries to convince the New Republic to aid the former Rebels and their mission to thwart Thrawn’s return. But when Chancellor Mon Mothma and a group of senators deny Hera’s request, it’s clear the heroes are completely on their own against the Empire as well as their search for their lost friend Ezra Bridger who is still missing.

Fortunately, Ahsoka and Sabine are finally starting to click as master and apprentice again. A big focus of the first three episodes was Sabine resuming her Jedi training and learning to wield the Force, while perfecting her lightsaber skills with some help from a very sassy Huyang. While Sabine is still a long way from gaining even the Jedi droid’s approval, there are still five more episodes to go. Perhaps she’ll be ready for a rematch with Shin by the end of the season?

As for the villains, one of the big mysteries fans have spent weeks trying to decipher is the identity of Marrok. Who’s behind the Inquisitor armor? Is it someone fans already know or a completely new villain? With another confrontation between Marrok and Ahsoka teased in the trailers, it’s possible we’ll finally learn the truth in episode 4.