Explore the Delta Quadrant With Star Trek: Voyager’s 20 Best Episodes

Long before it launched into a franchise across all media, Star Trek began as an episodic show that explored various sci-fi and philosophical concepts. So it’s always nice when an episode returns to that format, especially when the episode is done as masterfully as “Blink of an Eye.” When Voyager investigates a planet with an unlikely tachyon signature, the ship gets trapped in a magnetic field. Moreover, time on planet passes at the rate of 58 days for each Voyager hour, meaning that the crew has an unprecedented opportunity to witness vast changes within a civilization.

It should come as no surprise that the planet develops in a manner much like Earth, particularly Western Culture. While that conceit could become overwhelming and even navel-gazing, writer Michael Taylor, working from a story by Scott Miller and Joe Menosky, and director Gabrielle Beaumont apply a soft touch in their hopeful depiction of social progress.

1. Year of Hell

Season 4 Episodes 8 and 9

As this list can attest, it’s hard to avoid talking about missed opportunities when discussing Voyager. Nowhere is that more apparent than with its best story, “Year of Hell.” According to Bryan Fuller, who served as a staff writer for the show, head writers Brannon Braga and Joe Menosky pushed for “Year of Hell” to run across the entire fourth season, but producers disliked the serial nature of Deep Space Nine and refused. As a result, the story of Voyager‘s year-long battle the Kremin, a race that uses time-travel technology to strengthen its empire must be condensed to two episodes.

To their credit, Braga and Menosky and directors Allan Kroeker and Mike Vejar use the compression to enhance the storytelling stakes. Every time we check in with Voyager, several months have passed, with the ship and crew in markedly worse condition. In contrast, the crisis of conscience undergone by Annorax (an always-welcome Kurtwood Smith), the Kremin scientist who invented the time weapon, happens gradually and believably. Would “Year of Hell” be better as 26 episodes instead of two? Probably. But the two we get are pretty incredible.